After defeating North Ridgeville, 4-2, in a regional semifinal, Avon continues to make history. On May 27, the Eagles will play for a berth in their first final four. “The girls are excited (for the opportunity) and it helps us our program,” Eagles’ coach Ken Matuszak said. “The younger girls are excited. The community is excited (along with) the parents are excited. We have a lot of young players on the bench and they are getting valuable experience in pressure situations with good crowds and playing great teams. We are looking forward to (May 27).”

AVON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO