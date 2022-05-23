ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Man found hiding under blankets arrested in Parke Co.

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deputies arrested a man in relation to a domestic battery charge after finding him hiding in his Parke County residence.

According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 7:48 p.m. Sunday of a domestic situation in the unincorporated town of Lodi, Indiana which is just east of Cayuga.

Deputies reported finding Christopher Bright, 49, hiding under some blankets in the residence. He was then placed under arrest.

Bright has been charged with:

  • Domestic battery in front of a child less than 14
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Resisting law enforcement
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Criminal mischief

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Cayuga Town Marshal assisted in the arrest.

WTWO/WAWV

