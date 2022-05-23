Man found hiding under blankets arrested in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deputies arrested a man in relation to a domestic battery charge after finding him hiding in his Parke County residence.
According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 7:48 p.m. Sunday of a domestic situation in the unincorporated town of Lodi, Indiana which is just east of Cayuga.
Deputies reported finding Christopher Bright, 49, hiding under some blankets in the residence. He was then placed under arrest.
Bright has been charged with:
- Domestic battery in front of a child less than 14
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Resisting law enforcement
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Criminal mischief
The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Cayuga Town Marshal assisted in the arrest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
