T-Rell reflects on 2022 community giveaway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Like all good things, T-Rell Day 2022 has come to an end.

Those from all over the capital city were invited to gather and welcome summer in style.

The Topeka-based rapper held a community event down at Lake Shawnee to celebrate – giving away barbecue, shoes, and water guns.

Even though the event has just wrapped up, he’s already looking forward to the next T-Rell day, as it gives him an opportunity to give back to the local community.

“For some kids, it’s going to be the funnest thing they did all summer,” T-Rell said. “Some kids can’t afford summer camp, can’t afford going to the YMCA. For them to have a day, just a day means something to them. I was one of those kids growing up, I couldn’t afford those things, I lived with my grandmama. To see them kids happy and running around, enjoying free water guns, free food, and everything I provided that I could – it means the world to me.”

The rapper let 27 News know he’s already planning on going bigger and better for next years event.

