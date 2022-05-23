PlantFuel to Expand Internationally with Distributor Active Brand Partnerships to Enter the UK and Middle East Markets
Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel continues its global expansion into UK and Middle East through international distribution with Active Brand Partnerships. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – May 18, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its distribution...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0