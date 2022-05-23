ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlantFuel to Expand Internationally with Distributor Active Brand Partnerships to Enter the UK and Middle East Markets

Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel continues its global expansion into UK and Middle East through international distribution with Active Brand Partnerships. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – May 18, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its distribution...

americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Cannabis Company Says It Strives For Diversity From Top To Bottom

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Jesus Quintero says he never thought he’d be CEO of a cannabis company, but when Marijuana Company of America’s MCOA board asked him to fill that role, he jumped at the opportunity.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $13M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 270 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Does The Recent String Of Tesla Price Target Cuts Suggest?

As Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock tumbled to a 10-month low, bullish sell-side analysts who had rallied behind the company and saw it as one waiting to explode began to backtrack. Some of them still remain committed to their Buy ratings but have tempered their expectations concerning the electric vehicle stock's trajectory.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Meta And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Investor Just Sold Apple Stock To Buy Microsoft: Here's Why

Apple Inc AAPL shares have held up well relative to most of the market as the Federal Reserve continues to fight runaway inflation. That's partly why Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone decided to trim her exposure to the Cupertino-based company. "Apple is selling at a 30% premium to the market,"...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As American Natural Gas Prices Start To Converge With Europe's, A Hedged Bet On Them Going Even Higher.

One of the points Credit Suisse strategist Zoltan Poszar made in his "Breton Woods III" note last month was that in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia in response to it, commodities markets were becoming disrupted. Russia is the nearest supplier of natural gas, oil, and other commodities to much of Europe, and to the extent that Europe eschews Russian supplies, Europe would have to get its supplies from further afield. Similarly, Russia would have to ship its oil further away (to Asia), and much of the infrastructure required to completely rearrange pre-war trading patterns simply doesn't exist yet.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

New York's Legacy Cannabis Operators Form 'Unified Legacy Operators Council,' Here's Why

A group of legacy operators has formed a coalition called Unified Legacy Operators Council (UNLOC) from New York State, in order to compel regulators to take the underground industry seriously. The group, with about 25 members, expressed that "legacy entrepreneurs have deep connections in the marketplace and that their experience, supply chains, and personal connections with customers should bolster their inclusion in the regulated industry," reported Times Union on Tuesday.
ECONOMY

