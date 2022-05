Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:44 a.m. Thursday, May 26, West US 30, west of North CR 350W, Warsaw. Drivers: Robert J. Sims, 53, Inverness Point, Warsaw; and Efrain Ocampo, 35, Meade Avenue, Oak Lawn, Ill. Sims entered onto US 30 near the intersection of West US 30 and North CR 350W when he realized he was in the wrong lane of travel. While entering into the westbound lane of travel from the eastbound lane, his vehicle hit Ocampo’s. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $25,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO