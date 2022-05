Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, US 30 and Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Drivers: Collin Anderson, 50, Highway 52 North, Rochester, Minn.; Robert W. Fank, 73, 71st Street, Darien, Ill.; and Adame G. Scott, 37, Mayflower Road, South Bend. Anderson said he was tired from driving all day. He looked down for a second, then looked back up at the road. He saw that Fank’s vehicle had slowed for a red light. His vehicle hit Fank’s, which caused Fank’s vehicle to be pushed into the rear of the vehicle Scott’s vehicle was towing. Scott couldn’t provide insurance information for the vehicle he was driving or towing. Fank complained of shoulder pain and was transported to the hospital. Damage: Up to $50,000.

WARSAW, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO