Twentynine Palms, CA

Marine Base Lockdown Caused by Inadvertent Weapon Discharge

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — An accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours Monday, a base statement said....

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Discharge of a firearm near an Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompts a school lockdown.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has confirmed that a discharge of a firearm near an Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompts a school lockdown on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. According to...
NEEDLES, CA
Beaumont police investigate multiple reports of threats to schools

Beaumont police investigated multiple threats to schools within the span of two days, officials said. All of the reports either turned out to be unfounded or didn’t constitute what police believed to a threat to any school, according to authorities The investigations in Southern California come after Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school […]
BEAUMONT, CA
Lost Lake Resort Residents Evacuated Due To 25-Acre Vegetation Fire

BLYTHE (CNS) – Residents of the Lost Lake Resort, north of Blythe,. were evacuated from their homes today due to a 25-acre vegetation fire posing a. structure threat to the RV park. The Riverside County Fire Department assisted the Bureau of Indian. Affairs and the Colorado River Indian Tribes...
BLYTHE, CA
San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Chihuahua puppy miraculously survives after being shot with an arrow in her neck in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.
Fontana P.D. seeks public's help in solving murder which happened earlier this month

The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder which occurred in the southern tip of the city earlier this month. On May 17 at about 1:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were notified by Fontana deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that their helicopter located a vehicle in the Jurupa Hills area of Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue.
FONTANA, CA
Toddler found sleeping in closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — A toddler was found sleeping in a closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California, officials say. The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home Saturday around 6 p.m. after reports of a disturbance at a home in Apple Valley. When they arrived, they spoke with Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, and a deputy noticed a child in the living room with multiple cats.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Home, 5 Cabins Burn in California Mountain Resort Community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. About three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday, the San Bernardino...
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
30-40 acre fire threatening homes & ranches in Yucca Valley

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches. The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m. At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed The post 30-40 acre fire threatening homes & ranches in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Massive underground, illegal marijuana grow operation busted in San Bernardino

San Bernardino area law enforcement has busted a massive marijuana grow operation, uncovering over $9 million in illegal product in an underground bunker. The discovery comes as San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus continue to crackdown on illegal drug enterprises operating out of the more rural parts of their county. "The money in illegal marijuana is not a victimless crime," Dicus said. "There are a number of things that have happened. I've had deputies pass by these areas in Newberry Springs and had rounds go through their front window." Investigators had previously executed a search...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
One Person Killed in Corona Crash

One person was killed in a crash in Corona Wednesday. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:07 a.m. to the Cajalco Road off-ramp of the northbound Corona (15) Freeway where they found the crash, said a CHP spokeswoman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no...
CORONA, CA
Police investigating carjacking release surveillance video

Redlands police are investigating a carjacking that occurred Monday, May 23, in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market, 11 E. Colton Ave. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Redlands police dispatch received a call of a stolen vehicle that had just occurred in the Stater Bros. parking lot. When officers arrived, they located the victim, an 81-year-old woman who had come to provide a meal to the homeless in the area.
REDLANDS, CA
Riverside County kennel owner denied license after claims of animal cruelty

An animal boarding facility in Aguanga that catered to military families had its door shut after the owner was investigated for multiple animal cruelty cases.The owner of Military Mutts Ranch, Charlotte Orrin, appealed the ruling to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and was denied. San Diego Navy wife Grace Turner said she was thrilled last month when she found Military Mutts Ranch because she needed to board her three dogs and it was a surprisingly affordable option. "I was so excited, and I thought I was blessed to have found that because, yeah, we don't get paid enough money," Turner said. However,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

