Marine Base Lockdown Caused by Inadvertent Weapon Discharge

An animal boarding facility in Aguanga that catered to military families had its door shut after the owner was investigated for multiple animal cruelty cases.The owner of Military Mutts Ranch, Charlotte Orrin, appealed the ruling to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and was denied. San Diego Navy wife Grace Turner said she was thrilled last month when she found Military Mutts Ranch because she needed to board her three dogs and it was a surprisingly affordable option. "I was so excited, and I thought I was blessed to have found that because, yeah, we don't get paid enough money," Turner said. However,...
