Marine Base Lockdown Caused by Inadvertent Weapon Discharge

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.

2 DAYS AGO