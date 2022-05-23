Former Patriot helped Ty Montgomery make final decision to join team

The New England Patriots made a flurry of moves this offseason, one of them being the acquisition of wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons playing with the New Orleans Saints — he crossed paths with former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan there. Hogan spent the 2016 and 2018 seasons with New England and made a huge impact on the deep ball. He caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Montgomery spoke with several teammates prior to his decision, including Hogan. Montgomery was leaning toward New England — however, it was Hogan’s review of the Patriots that helped him make the final choice, per NESN’s Dakota Randall.

“Honestly, I didn’t really need any persuasion in any way,” Montgomery said Thursday during a virtual conference. “But Hogan was in New Orleans last season. And, so, I did reach out to him. … He spoke very highly (of New England).”

Montgomery will join a Patriots receiving group that includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and rookie draft pick Tyquan Thornton.