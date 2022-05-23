ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

3-year-old hospitalized after testing positive for meth; police found meth mixed with candy

pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt records show a three-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine and...

pix11.com

Romesentinel.com

Camden man, a medical technician, charged after allegedly trying to detain unruly patient

ROME — A medical technician at Rome Health is facing criminal charges after getting involved in trying to detain an unruly patient, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an elderly male resident in a behavioral health unit at Rome Health was being combative with nurses and trying to leave his locked unit on Oct. 22. Police said medical technician Eugene G. Kelly, 57, of Camden, heard the commotion and went to help — even though it was not his job to help, and he did not have the necessary training to deal with such a resident.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Philadelphia man arrested following incident at Calcium Primary School

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 24, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Davone Q. Glover following an incident at Calcium Primary School. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that while Sheriff’s Deputies were performing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Glover, he prevented Detectives from obtaining a preliminary breath screening test.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police ask for help in drug store theft

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are asking for help finding a man (shown above in a surveillance photo) who might know something about a larceny. The incident was earlier this month at the Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street in Watertown. Anyone with information can call police at (315)782-2233.
WATERTOWN, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, NY
Romesentinel.com

Driver who died in fatal Marshall crash identified by police

MARSHALL — The driver who died in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer on Route 12 in Marshall Wednesday morning has been identified as 32-year-old David G. Specht, of Utica, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Specht was southbound on Route 12 at about 10:43...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of beating victim with baseball bat

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A person was struck several times with a baseball bat in what authorities describe as a case of domestic violence in Ogdensburg Wednesday morning. City police say the victim and the suspect, 35-year-old Ryan Joanette, were in a relationship. City police say they were called...
OGDENSBURG, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Police Seek Help in Identifying Verizon Burglary Suspects

Auburn Police is asking for your help in identifying the suspects involved in an overnight burglary that took place at the Verizon store on Grant Avenue earlier this month. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 15th, a dark-colored SUV pulled into the store’s parking lot and one person got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle and broke into the store, while the second suspect waited in the car. The vehicle is described as a 2017, 2018, or 2019 Ford Escape SE Sport, and its color appears to be dark gray or green. (Photo below)
AUBURN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: 13-year-old walked into SCSD school with loaded handgun Tuesday

Hitting close to home now, where a potential crisis was stopped Tuesday after a student was caught while carrying a loaded handgun into a pre-K through 8th grade school in the city of Syracuse. It happened at the Edward Smith school located near Syracuse University. Officials say they received a...
Romesentinel.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lewis County crash

NEW BREMEN — A 77-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County Wednesday morning, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Eric H. Horn, 46, of Remsen, was northbound on Route 812 in New Bremen at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when he came to a stop upon seeing a live electrical wire ahead of him in a ditch. Horn was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck and hauling a cattle trailer.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Felts Mills fire ‘suspicious’

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - State police now say a fire in April which destroyed a business in Felts Mills is suspicious. Volunteers were called to Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters just after 1 AM on April 15, and fought a fire which lasted for hours. Several departments battled the...
FELTS MILLS, NY
WKTV

Woman originally from Whitesboro found dead outside her Massachusetts home; police deem death suspicious

Authorities in Massachusetts say the death of a woman, who is originally from Whitesboro, has been deemed suspicious after she was found dead outside her home Monday morning. Medford police say 61-year-old Barbara Novaes was found in a recycling container under the porch of the duplex where she lived after her son reported her missing Monday morning.
WHITESBORO, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Fight With Boyfriend

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:53 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y. Overbaugh, age 48, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Overbaugh grabbed another individual by the neck and threatened to cause them physical harm if they were to call the police. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation, police charged Overbaugh with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor; and coercion in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome woman charged after threatening ex-girlfriend, police say

ROME — Accused of threatening her ex-girlfriend with a knife to the neck, a 40-year-old woman is facing multiple charges, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Kelly J. Seigler, of Rome, went to her ex-girlfriend's home on Fourth Street on April 17 and started demanding money. Police said Seigler took her the woman's cell phone during the argument.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Oneida County

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Search ends for missing man who was canoeing on Conewango Creek

New York State Police are confirming the death of a Pine Plains man after a canoe he was paddling overturned in Conewango Creek in the town of Poland on Sunday. Troopers from SP Jamestown responded to the creek around 7 pm Sunday evening after a report that a canoe had overturned and the occupant was missing. Further investigation revealed that multiple people were canoeing on the creek when one of the canoes rolled over and the operator, 46-year-old Micheal Leary, was unaccounted for. The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team with local fire departments searched for Leary. He was located Monday afternoon, deceased. State Police say Leary was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
POLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County Court jury has found Nicole Lacey guilty of killing her boyfriend by running him over with a car at their Antwerp home. Lacey was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was found not guilty of first-degree reckless endangerment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County man charged with rape

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Marshall faces felony charges after allegedly having sexual contact with an underage female child. Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara provided information on the arrest. O’Meara is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

