Housewife shares her delicious one pot lasagne recipe with 'sneaky vegetables' - and it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for the whole family

By Matilda Rudd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Australian housewife has shared her delicious one post lasagne recipe for the perfect midweek meal.

Nic, who runs the online blog Simple Home Edit, claimed her take on the classic Italian dish requires very minimal effort and will see perfectly cooked layers of pasta tucked between rich layers of sauce.

Topped with stretchy, melty mozzarella it's both easy and inexpensive and can even be frozen for future meals.

'It's enough to serve my family twice. Will you give this a go?', she asked on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yz6kp_0fnbC5ja00
Nic, who runs the online blog Simple Home Edit , claimed her take on the classic Italian dish requires very minimal effort and will see perfectly cooked layers of pasta tucked between rich layers of sauce

Nic started by heating up olive oil on a medium heat in an ovenproof, deep skillet.

She adds two finely chopped onions, two large grated carrots and three roughly chopped garlic cloves to the mix, cooking the mixture for five minutes until the ingredients have softened considerably.

Increase the heat to high and add one kilo of beef mince. Cook the meat until it has browned before adding two tablespoons of tomato paste, two bay leaves 700g of tomato passata and two to three cups of beef stock.

'I fill up the passata jar with stock and give it a shake to make sure I get all of the tomato goodness out,' she said, adding that she shakes in a good dosage of pepper and salt.

'Cook for 10 minutes on high heat, then tear or snap 250g lasagne sheets in half. Reduce the heat to its lowest setting.'

Nic then submerges the lasagne sheets one by one into the sauce before placing the lid on and cooking as per the sheet packet instructions, which can take upwards of 20 minutes.

RECIPE FOR ONE-POT LASAGNE

INGREDIENTS:

4 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 large carrots, grated

1kg beef mince

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 bay leaves

700g passatta

3 cups beef stock/broth

1 tsp cracked pepper

1/2 tsp sea salt

250g ready made lasagne sheets

300g mozzarella cheese, sliced

1/2 cup basil, leaves picked

Can I freeze one pot lasagne?

Yes! Freeze in an air-tight container for 2-3 months, defrost in the microwave.

METHOD:

Heat oil in a large, deep, oven proof skillet on medium heat.

Add onions, garlic and carrot, cook 5 minutes until softened.

Increase heat to high. Add beef mince, cook 5 minutes until browned.

Add tomato paste, bay leaves, passatta, beef stock/broth, pepper and salt. Cook 10 mins.

Tear or snap lasagne sheets in half. Using tongs, submerge the lasagne sheets into the sauce taking care to change directions and distribute the sheets as evenly as you can (although it doesn't need to be perfect!).

Place the lid on, cook on lowest heat setting according to lasagne sheet packet instructions (mine took 20 minutes). Preheat the oven grill in the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Use a fork to check the pasta is cooked (the fork should pierce the pasta easily). Top the lasagne with slices of mozzarella and grill for 5 minutes until golden and bubbling. Sprinkle with basil leaves and serve.

'Top with slices of mozzarella, bake under grill for five mins or until golden and bubbly. Finish with basil leaves,' she said.

The drool-worthy recipe inspired her followers to trial it in their own homes, with one woman admitting it worked well while camping.

'Honestly the best! Made this when we went camping…bloody camping, and it turned out delicious,' she said.

'This is up there with my favourite recipes from your blog!! The entire family loves it,' said another.

