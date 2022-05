I first want to personally congratulate Chief Wayne Smith on his new appointment as Shreveport's newest Police Chief. If you haven't met Chief Wayne Smith and wondered to yourself, "Is he REALLY that nice?", I can tell you from personal experience... yes... he is really that nice of a man. I met Chief Smith years ago when he was still a Captain, when I had turned in a weapon I found in the middle of Grimmett Drive. I have since seen him at various funtions and events over the years, and gotten to know him on a more personal level.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO