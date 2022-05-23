ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dim Sum at the New Pagoda

By Stephanie March
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe words dim sum are commonly translated from the Cantonese as “touch the heart.”. After 14 years of delivering dumplings, Dinkytown’s favorite dim sum palace was pushed out by development last year. But the campus loss is Roseville’s gain, as Pagoda has taken up daily dim sum service in a strip...

Gateway to Summer

It's here my friends, the portal weekend that leads to summer living. Even if it's a slow ramp up, we seem to have our festing pants on and are ready to go. Leaning into the crisp skies and bonfire nights, maybe enjoying new cocktails in lakeside towns, slipping down to a fantastical basement bar, rifling through a flea market for vintage picnic finds, however you spend them: you have 15 summer Saturdays until Labor Day.
3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
New Restaurant Ceviche Seafood House to Open Soon in Plymouth

A new seafood restaurant plans to open soon in Plymouth. Ceviche Seafood House, would fill a spot at 3500 Vicksburg Lane near Cub Foods. The Plymouth City Council approved a liquor license for the restaurant on Tuesday night. It would replace El Azteca restaurant, which closed last winter. Construction is...
My Favorite Restaurants in Minnesota

This quote simply summarizes my high school life. Following my immigration to the US, I started to really miss the Asian cuisine I used to enjoy in Korea. For the past few years with my friends and family, I have gone on food trips on weekends to Minneapolis. I’ll share some of my favorite restaurants and their menus.
Popular Minneapolis clothing store closing in June

Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
JD Rivers Children’s Garden Gives Youth a Space to Grow

At first glance, the garden off Glenwood Avenue in Minneapolis looks like nearly any other community garden—albeit a large one. It boasts raised beds, a hoop house, and fruit trees, and an enormous, colorful Adirondack chair sits at the entrance. But it’s not your typical neighborhood garden—its mission lies in educating youth about city gardening and helping the community where inexpensive, fresh fruits and veggies aren’t always easy to find.
This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
Mosquitoes Mostly Missing, But Twin Cities Thick With Ticks

Originally published on May 24 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Insect inspectors say mosquitoes are still mostly dormant in the Twin Cities, but ticks are out in droves. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, which surveys the pest populations in the metro area, recently completed its first adult mosquito and black fly surveillance of the year. “Even though our crews have been finding lots of mosquito larvae in ponds and wetlands, adult mosquito numbers are still low,” the organization said. MORE: Colder Spring Temps May Create Mild Mosquito Season In Minnesota While mosquitoes are in short supply, the district said its crews have “been finding many ticks when out doing inspections and treatments.” The district said June is “one of the peak months for Lyme transmission because nymph ticks are most active and their tiny size makes them hard to find.” Black fly populations are about where they’re expected to be. MMCD said the spring’s rain events have created conditions for mosquito larvae to be “out in abundance.” Crews are working to treat habitats and “reduce mosquitoes that may lead to disease and annoyance this summer.”
UBI: Many to see $500 monthly payments

Americans in one city will soon see monthly UBI payments worth $500, but they must qualify to see the first payment this month. The UBI program is being launched in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Families are currently completing the enrollment process to receive the payments. Many don’t have bank accounts, but a...
Portion of Highway 77/Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis closing for a month

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Highway 77 in South Minneapolis is closing for about a month as crews work to resurface the road and make accessibility and safety improvements. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 77/Cedar Avenue between West Lake Nokomis Parkway and Highway 62 at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, until Tuesday, June 28. The Highway 62 and Cedar Avenue ramps in the area will also close during this time.
Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
