Ruth A. Prior

Maria Rita Fisher, better known as Esa, passed on Feb. 20, 2022, her 56th birthday, surrounded by family and loved ones after her courageous four-year-long battle with cancer. Esa was born in Chicago, Ill. to Birute and Leonas Pabedinskas in 1966 and grew up within the loving and close-knit Lithuanian community, a heritage and foundation she was proud of. From her Chicago home, she ventured out to live in Utah to be close to friends before finding her life’s greatest adventure, JP Fisher, and making a home in Pemaquid. Together, they integrated their careers, families, love of music and life, and were happily inseparable until his death in 2017. Soon after JP passed, Esa received her cancer diagnosis and moved to Washington to find new adventures in her final years.

BRISTOL, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO