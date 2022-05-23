Bryan Park and Mills Pool are Scheduled to Open; Headley Road Gets New Guardrail; and New Traffic Signals on North Walnut and Tapp Road
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. PARKS & RECREATION. Bryan...bloomington.in.gov
