Bloomington, IN

Bryan Park and Mills Pool are Scheduled to Open; Headley Road Gets New Guardrail; and New Traffic Signals on North Walnut and Tapp Road

in.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. PARKS & RECREATION. Bryan...

bloomington.in.gov

WLFI.com

Four-lane section planned for Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A section of a busy road is expected to be widened from two to four lanes. The work will happen on Veterans Memorial Parkway from Sagamore Parkway to State Road 38. City Engineer Jeromy Grenard said the southern and eastern parts of Lafayette are growing rapidly. That includes residential and industrial developments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Lifestyle
Bloomington, IN
Government
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
wamwamfm.com

Area Accidents Result in Injuries

A personal injury accident was reported just after 8:00 am yesterday morning in Odon. The accident was reported at 11423 East 1200 North and involved a semi. According to a police report, the semi went off the road and into a ditch. The report also indicated the semi driver may have suffered a head injury. Several units were on scene to assist. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in Jasper for treatment.
ODON, IN
WISH-TV

6-story project planned for downtown Carmel bothers neighbor

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Charlie Demler says he is the most impacted by a $133 million project planned in Carmel. “I’m screwed, to put it bluntly. I’m screwed,” Demler said. He has lived on Emerson Road in Carmel since 1980. He says the $133 million project...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Public Works OKs $9.2M for reconstruction on 280 deteriorated street segments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Board of Public Works voted to approve a $9.2 million residential street reconstruction project for the Circle City Forward initiative, phase 2. The project is expected to start next month. The residential reconstruction project includes 43 street segments. These generally cover neighborhoods in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Pedestrian struck in Fishers on State Road 37

FISHERS, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after Fishers police say he was hit while trying to cross the street. Police say a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle as he was trying to cross State Road 37 near 141st Street just after 5 a.m.
FISHERS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center not ready to open Saturday

The Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center will not open Saturday in Shelbyville. The planned opening has been delayed to finish pool surface repair work after a leak was fixed. Inclement weather has delayed the repair work, according to Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department director Rob Van Til. “We recognize this...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

2 arrested after shots damage homes, vehicle near downtown Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two men after shots rang out Thursday afternoon south of the downtown Noblesville government and business district. Anthony N. Sanchez, 23, and Jesus A. Sanchez, 42, both of Noblesville, each face a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Sanchez faces additional preliminary charges of criminal recklessness (shooting into a dwelling), and operating while intoxicated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line update

INDIANA – Last week, the Southport 6th Grade Academy in Perry Township hosted its first in-person career day since the COVID-19 pandemic. The I-69 Finish Line project team presented to approximately 150 students who are active in the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program. The Academy’s...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Truck hits business on west side of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truck ran into a building on the west side of Evansville early Tuesday morning. It happened at a business right on the Lloyd Expressway just west of Wabash Avenue. Officials say a window was busted out and bricks knocked out of the building. We’re told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN

