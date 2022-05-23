ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Streetcar Launches Service With Free Rides For First Year

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Valley Metro and the City of Tempe launched their streetcar service in the East Valley and announced plans to offer rides free for the first year...

www.allaboutarizonanews.com

Comments / 0

arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: June 2022

FRIDAY 6/3 – SUNDAY 6/5. Times and locations vary, starting on Railroad Ave. in Willcox. 2022 marks 150 years of ranching in this cattle country – come out and celebrate! Guests will find saddle-making and blacksmith demos, history presentations, walking tours, a street dance and art show, games, goat roping competitions, a trade show and more – all packed into one weekend. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Where Arizonans should stop for the cheapest gas if heading out of town for Memorial Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are expected to hit the road this weekend, maybe to the beach, the woods, or the casinos! But, it’s no secret that gas prices are through the roof right now, so we want to help you find the cheapest options if you’re planning to road trip to different places in or just outside Arizona. “Since April 24, gas prices have either remained flat or gotten higher and since May 11, we’ve set a new national record every single day since then,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman with AAA.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Upscale Retail Center Planned for Verrado Community in Buckeye

A new dynamic retail center is in the works at the gateway to Verrado, the 8,800-acre master-planned community in Buckeye. Created in partnership by DMB Associates, master developer of the Verrado community, and Vestar, the largest privately held-shopping center, owner, developer and manager in the Western U.S., Verrado Marketplace will serve as a dynamic town center for both Verrado and Buckeye residents alike.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Tempe, AZ
Traffic
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
AZFamily

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a Phoenix Point of Pride

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Locals have called it “The Wedding Cake” house, as the shape of the multi-tiered home resembles a three-layer cake. You’ve likely seen the unique structure near the intersection of Van Buren and 52nd streets. Drivers along the Loop 202 freeway enjoy a clear view of the Phoenix landmark perched atop a knoll surrounded by acres of the desert landscape.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Best Places to Work in Phoenix, AZ

The best places to work usually take care of a few different elements. First, they provide excellent leadership. They also foster a generally positive work culture based on a supportive framework. We humans like to feel valued, so that should extend to the workplace. We also want to feel like...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

New Redevelopment Project Planned Along Scottsdale Road

Woodbury Corporation has filed a first submittal with the City of Phoenix for a Planned Unit Development that would revitalize and redevelop an aging retail plaza on 9.2 acres near the NWC of Thunderbird and Scottsdale Roads. The request seeks to rezone site’s various commercial designations under a PUD “to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#Free Rides#Arizona State University#Valley Metro#Gammage Auditorium
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
peoriatimes.com

New HAWK activated near Peoria High School

The city of Peoria activated a new High Intensity Activated Crosswalk near Peoria High School on April 21. The High Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK, replaced the prior RRFB, or Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. With the RRFBs, crossing guards were needed, but HAWKs stand alone. “We wanted to create a...
PEORIA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Dispensary Opening in Arizona on May 27

Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced the grand opening of the Company’s largest dispensary in Arizona, Zen Leaf North Phoenix, located at 12401 North Cave Creek Road on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf North Phoenix relocated to its new, much larger...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

California Sub Shop Opening 6 Locations Around Town

New sandwich options are coming to metro Phoenix.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. The classic sandwich has been a staple for just about everyone over the years. There’s something comforting about an expertly made sandwich that’s packed full of toppings. And yet making the perfect sandwich at home is surprisingly difficult. It takes all kinds of toppings and ingredients to craft. It’s often more expensive to scrounge up everything from the grocery store than to just head out to a restaurant and have the sandwich made for you. Well, for sandwich lovers here in metro Phoenix, things are about to get easier and tastier with the launch of a new sandwich shop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
bizjournals

Circle K is selling nearly a dozen Valley stores. Here's the list

Circle K Stores Inc. has listed 14 stores in Arizona for sale. Here's the list of the Valley locations on the market. Join the Phoenix Business Journal for the latest in its continuing series of real estate-focused virtual events to be held in 2022 that highlight key Valley cities and submarkets.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Best Places to Work in Arizona: LGE Design Build

All across the state — and nation — businesses are struggling to attract and retain employees. But those companies may be able to learn something from the companies that will be spotlighted here in the days to follow. The 100 Best Places to Live and Work in Arizona earned the most support in voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest business opinion poll.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mattel Announce Barbie and Masters of the Universe Experiences For Upcoming Arizona Adventure Park

Arizona is finally getting a theme park! Plans for the new Mattel Adventure Park coming to Glendale in 2023 continues to evolve and grow. Mattel, Incorporated and EPIC Resort Destinations, LLC have announced that Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona will feature additional brand experiences from Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and Mattel Games when the park opens in 2023.
GLENDALE, AZ
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Set To Open

A New Mexican restaurant is opening soon in Metro Phoenix.Paul La Rosa/Unsplash. New Mexican cuisine, while similar, has a very different flavor and spice palette from traditional Mexican food and Tex-Mex. The food style does pull from Spanish and Mexican cuisines, but it also incorporates flavors from Pueblo Native Americans. This helps set it apart, and yet, despite Phoenix being situated only a short drive away from the New Mexican border, the regional cuisine has made little inroads into the Valley. That, however, is about to change, as a New Mexican restaurant based out of Albuquerque is poised to make the move from ABQ to PHX.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
azbigmedia.com

Pickleball Kingdom opens largest indoor facility in Chandler

Pickleball Kingdom opened its door on May 2, 2022. The 15-court facility is the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Arizona and one of the largest in the country. It sports outdoor surfaces that pickleball players know and love with all the benefits of playing indoors. The specialized AC ducts eliminates the heat and wind of outdoor courts. The sports specific lighting illuminates the courts without the negative effects of the sun on the game and on players. And Pickleball Kingdom’s free app, which allows players to reserve a court, eliminates the waiting for a court that typically eats up most of a player’s time.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Memorial...
PHOENIX, AZ

