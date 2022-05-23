ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Claudia Tenney claims endorsement of Trump in new NY-24 congressional district

The Batavian
 4 days ago

“After reviewing the revised maps, which were released in the dead of night, I am announcing my candidacy for New York’s 24th Congressional District. As drawn, the 24th District includes areas I currently represent in Congress such as Oswego County,” said Congresswoman Tenney. Tenney continued “I am...

www.thebatavian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca looks to become an abortion ‘sanctuary’

ITHACA, N.Y.—After the revelatory U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion to strike down Roe v. Wade was leaked to POLITICO on May 2, the seemingly strong possibility of constitutional protections disappearing for a woman’s right to receive an abortion has led some states, like New York, to consider their own laws to cement the right within their borders. And the progressive stronghold of Ithaca is also looking at what it can do too.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
State
Washington State
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
newsakmi.com

America’s Redistricting Process Is Breaking Democracy

On May 6th, Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon, sat impassively in a courtroom in the rural town of Bath, New York, taking notes. A week earlier, the New York State Court of Appeals had upheld an opinion issued by Patrick McAllister, the Republican-appointed presiding judge in Bath, which tossed out the congressional district maps that the State Legislature and the governor had approved earlier this year. Those maps would have created three additional Democratic districts in New York. McAllister had called such gerrymandering a “scourge” on democracy, and appointed Cervas to come up with something better. Now the clock was ticking: Cervas would have about two weeks to submit new maps. The districts had to be geographically contiguous, with a comparable number of residents in each. Ideally, they would fairly represent the interests of voters.
U.S. POLITICS
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Biaggi Changes Course, Announces Campaign for NY Congressional District 17

Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Monique Chandler-Waterman Wins Special Election in New York

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American community activist, Monique Chandler-Waterman, has won by a landslide the Special Election for the seat vacated by former New York State Assembly Member N. Nick Perry, who, earlier this month, was sworn-in as the new United States Ambassador to Jamaica. Perry, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Tenney seeks seat in NY-24

NEW HARTFORD — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, who currently represents New York’s 22nd Congressional District, has announced plans to run in the newly redrawn 24th District. “After reviewing the revised maps, which were released in the dead of night, I am announcing my candidacy for New York’s 24th Congressional District. As drawn, the 24th District includes areas I currently represent in Congress such as Oswego County,” Tenney said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Fred Beardsley
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Donald Trump
WCAX

New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act. HALT took effect last year, putting an end to special housing units, like solitary confinement, in New York prisons. Sen. Dan Stec introduced a bill on Tuesday to repeal HALT. He says special housing units are...
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State Assemblyman Salka announces withdrawal from senate campaign

After reviewing recently re-drawn legislative district lines, State Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, Brookfield, detailed the back and forth when it comes to deciding which district to run in, and announced a withdrawal of his senate campaign. Said Salka: “...After the new maps were issued and I was assigned the most...
BROOKFIELD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Upstate Ny#Republican#Conservative#The Syracuse Media Market
cityandstateny.com

SCOTUS could soon overturn New York’s gun law. Here how the state could respond.

One day after a man in Texas gunned down 19 school children and two adults, a week and a half after 10 people were shot and killed in a grocery story in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, and six weeks after New Yorkers’ morning commute was interrupted by a mass shooting on the subway, New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with the U.S. Supreme Court not to roll back one of the state’s major gun control laws. “I’m hoping the Supreme Court re-deliberates, thinks differently,” Adams said at a press conference on Wednesday, referring to the state law that maintains a strict standard for who can carry a concealed firearm in public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News Channel 34

Adult Survivors Act passed by New York state Senate

ALBANY, NY – Some New York State lawmakers and advocates are celebrating the expected passage of the Adult Survivors Act. As NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige shows us, the bill would create a one year “lookback window” to allow victims of sexual assault, 18 years or older, to file a lawsuit against their offender. Advocates say […]
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy