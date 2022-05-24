ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Express worker fired after bloody brawl at Newark with ex-NFL player [VIDEO]

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A United Airlines passenger was arrested after getting into a bloody scuffle with an airline employee at Newark Liberty International Airport, dramatic video released Sunday by TMZ shows. That employee was subsequently fired, it emerged on Tuesday.

“United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated,” an airline rep said in an email, referring to the company’s connection subsidiary.

Witnesses told the outlet that the passenger, Brendan Langley, and the unidentified worker were arguing before the brawl broke out in front of the bag drop counter.

Langley, a former NFL player, allegedly used a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a paid-for $5 luggage cart before the fight began, according to the Daily Mail .

The video appears to show the worker pushing Langley, who then slaps the worker in response before Langley starts punching the worker in the face.

Eventually, the employee falls flat on his back behind the counter, bloodied on the baggage carousel.

The worker then returns to Langley, who says, "He wants more? He wants more! ... Do you want more?"

Authorities told TMZ that Langley is now facing an assault charge.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Paula Sanders
4d ago

This is exactly how lies are manifested ,we clearly saw the employee strike the traveler and then the traveler defended himself ,Brendan take them straight to court and get paid you deserve the money

TEE T
4d ago

what makes you think you can pit your hands on someone. Should have kept his hands to himself

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Airport#Luggage#Baggage Carousel#United Express#United Ground Express#The Daily Mail
