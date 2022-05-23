ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This new discovery by UT researchers could be a game-changer for plastic recycling

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A new discovery by University of Texas at Austin researchers could be a game-changer when it comes to recycling plastics. The “plastic-eating enzyme” can break down a certain type of plastic to the molecular level, which can then be used to recreate new plastics, according to...

