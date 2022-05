Chelsea look set to lose a host of players this summer due to sanctions placed against the club, meaning they’ve been unable to offer new deals. Despite the new takeover at Chelsea set to be completed in the coming days, meaning they will be able to offer players new contracts, some have already decided to leave the club. This includes Charly Musonda, who has announced via his Instagram that he will be leaving the club at the end of the month, as seen below.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO