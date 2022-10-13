Read full article on original website
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘The Vow’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s NXIVM Docuseries Follow-Up Is a Deeper Look Into the Cult
When “The Vow” aired what turned out to be a season finale (not series finale) in October 2020, it didn’t necessarily feel like we needed more. The series ended with Keith Raniere under arrest, alongside all of the other major players in the NXIVM scandal – his right hand woman Nancy Salzman, “Smallville” actress and alleged sex slave master Allison Mack, financial backer Clare Bronfman, and more, while the former members who had been fighting for this could finally breathe a sigh of relief. In real life, we saw the rest play out, with Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison.
We Want To Know Your Absolute Favorite Underrated Horror Movie Or TV Show
We're looking for a bloodcurdling collection of recommendations.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
I have no idea how I went my whole life without knowing this stuff.
How ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Stars Mila Kunis and Chiara Aurelia Played 3 Versions of the Same Character
Kunis explains to TheWrap why she sees three versions of Ani in the Netflix film
How Lena Dunham Made the 13th Century-Set ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Feel Current
If Birdy was alive now, there would be all kinds of tools, like she'd probably be on TikTok exploring questions about gender," Dunham tells TheWrap
‘Till,’ ‘Decision to Leave’ Lead Slow Weekend Indie Box Office
Park Chan-wook's thriller earns weekend's highest theater average, while Emmett Till drama earns $240,000 from 16 theaters
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
Tiffany Cross Swipes Back at Megyn Kelly’s ‘Dumbass’ Comment: ‘You Swung and You Missed’ (Video)
MSNBC host dismissed Kelly's attack of her as the "most racist person on television" before turning her attention to Clarence and Ginni Thomas
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
‘Fire of Love,’ ‘Good Night Oppy’ Lead Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominations
"Moonage Daydream," "Navalny" and "Three Minutes: A Lengthening" also receive multiple nominations
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
Life-Sized Han Solo Bread Sculpture Is Just What ‘Star Wars’ Fans Kneaded (Photo)
This is the kind of carbs overload some only dream of
How ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Directors Made a Singing Croc Feel Like the Soul of Shawn Mendes
It probably codes as a childrens story, but really its for everybody, director Josh Gordon tells TheWrap
Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Remembered by J.K. Rowling, ‘Harry Potter’ Cast and More: ‘Such Depth, Power and Talent’
The Scottish star died Friday at age 72
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Debuts to Glowing Reviews: Director’s ‘Best Movie in a Decade’
Critics universally praised the stop-motion animation but were split on its musical numbers
‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Says That K.E.V.I.N. Was Almost Played by a Real Guest Star ‘Like George Clooney’
"And he'd be in a tuxedo holding like a glass of scotch, and that would be Kevin," Jessica Gao told TheWrap
‘House of the Dragon’ Executive Producer Sara Hess Extends Overall Deal With HBO
Hess, who also writes for the series, will continue in her role for Season 2 as well as develop new projects
‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboots With Entirely New Cast for Season 14
All the O.G.s are out, and Bravo has replaced them with seven new women, including fashion icon Jenna Lyons
