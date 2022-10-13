When “The Vow” aired what turned out to be a season finale (not series finale) in October 2020, it didn’t necessarily feel like we needed more. The series ended with Keith Raniere under arrest, alongside all of the other major players in the NXIVM scandal – his right hand woman Nancy Salzman, “Smallville” actress and alleged sex slave master Allison Mack, financial backer Clare Bronfman, and more, while the former members who had been fighting for this could finally breathe a sigh of relief. In real life, we saw the rest play out, with Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison.

TV SERIES ・ 59 MINUTES AGO