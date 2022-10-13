ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Vow’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s NXIVM Docuseries Follow-Up Is a Deeper Look Into the Cult

When “The Vow” aired what turned out to be a season finale (not series finale) in October 2020, it didn’t necessarily feel like we needed more. The series ended with Keith Raniere under arrest, alongside all of the other major players in the NXIVM scandal – his right hand woman Nancy Salzman, “Smallville” actress and alleged sex slave master Allison Mack, financial backer Clare Bronfman, and more, while the former members who had been fighting for this could finally breathe a sigh of relief. In real life, we saw the rest play out, with Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison.
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’

“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
