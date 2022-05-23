ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Public Health Expands COVID Vaccines for Children

Cover picture for the articleAustin Public Health is expanding COVID-19 booster dose eligibility following federal authorization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends boosters for everyone 5 and...

fox7austin.com

Texas school shooting: Austin ISD enacts additional protective measures

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says it will be taking additional measure to keep students and staff safe this week following the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers. Additional officers will be put on patrol and supplementing...
AUSTIN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

No End in Sight to Endless Lines at Austin's Airport

They're not even trying to sugarcoat it anymore: "As Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) prepares for a record-breaking summer, passengers flying out for Memorial Day Weekend should too," the airport announced in a May 23 press release. "'Plan ahead, arrive early, and pack your patience' is AUS's advice for what the airport expects to be the busiest Memorial Day travel time in the airport's history." This comes after yet more breakdowns at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints May 14 and 17 led to three-hour waits and backed-up crowds into the not-all-that-spacious landside lobby, then into the roadway. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, who's been raising hell as a congressman does when a federal agency is creating chaos at home, got his fellow House Appropriations subcommittee Chair Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif. – he's over Health and Human Services, she's over Homeland Security – to grill TSA Administrator David Pekoske on the matter during his agency's budget hearing. They're not just sticking up for Austin travelers' right to fly; Doggett, in a letter to Pekoske, suggested that TSA develop "a specific contingency plan that may require treating passengers for heat stroke if substantial relief is not promptly provided." There are also concerns that the largely unmanaged crowds would themselves be vulnerable to attack by foreign or domestic terrorists or the next mass shooter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 people detained after "high risk" vehicle stop at Manor HS campus

MANOR, Texas - Three people have been detained by law enforcement after their vehicle was stopped while entering the Manor High School campus Thursday morning. One of those detained is believed to be connected to recent threatening social media posts against Manor ISD. Just before 9:30 a.m., officers with Manor...
MANOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

100-unit supportive housing project clears Austin Planning Commission over Hancock neighbors' opposition

Plans for a 100-unit apartment complex in the Hancock neighborhood that would house people experiencing homelessness are heading to City Council. In a unanimous vote, the planning commission supported a rezoning request from SGI Ventures Inc. for the Cady Lofts project at 1004-1008 E. 39th St., Austin. Cady Lofts is envisioned as a three- and four-story apartment building with 100 studio units housing residents referred through the local continuum of care program managed by the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO.
AUSTIN, TX
thecentersquare.com

Austin residents brace for higher property taxes as school enrollment declines

(The Center Square) – Austin Independent School District, the largest taxing authority in Travis County, recently commiserated with local homeowners regarding rising property taxes that will fund its schools. Earlier this year, the school district notified homeowners in the community "it's likely you felt the pang" of its most...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Boasts 92,000 More Jobs Than Pre-Pandemic 2020

The City of Austin’s economy has remained very strong amid the pandemic, even as shutdowns and capacity limitations were wreaking havoc among businesses all over the area in early 2020. A new report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce spotlights that continued growth, pointing to Austin as one of the best-performing major job markets in America throughout the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Thousands of air conditioning issues at Austin ISD schools this year

As the school year comes to a close, KXAN discovered thousands more work orders had been filed across the district since then. According to data from the district’s Facilities Team, more than 120 campuses and facilities account for 4,909 total work orders filed over course of the school year, as of May 12, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD police chief leaving after 4 years

AUSTIN, Texas — The chief of Austin ISD's police department is leaving to lead a different agency. Ashley Gonzalez posted his announcement on social media on May 24, saying he has accepted an offer to lead another agency in New England. "It has been my honor to serve and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hardcore-Nazi Austinite Wanted by the Law

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a violent white supremacist who is believed to have moved from Pennsylvania to Austin last year. Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is charged with making terroristic threats after DPS said he promised to "carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tried to take enforcement actions against him." The department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Lloyd's arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Georgetown police investigate two threats at high school

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said it was investigating two possible threats at the high school Thursday morning. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the first threat involved a report of a firearm on a school bus. Police determined a student had a water gun that looked realistic.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Texas Monthly

Anti-Trans Politics Has Won in the Texas GOP, But Its Main Figurehead Lost

For years you could barely scan right-wing media, especially in Texas, without hearing about the case of Jeff Younger, a North Texas dad furious that his estranged ex-wife allowed his child to socially transition to being a girl. Younger fought like hell to get his “son” back and faced unsympathetic courts and court-ordered psychologists, becoming a cause célèbre along the way. “A Texas family court stole my children from me, giving my ex-wife authority to transition my son . . . into a girl,” Younger’s website reports. “I’ve spent over a million dollars trying to stop my ex-wife and the courts from chemically castrating my son. An economic crisis for any family.”
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN — An emotional Gov. Greg Abbott was interrupted by an equally emotional Beto O’Rourke as the Republican governor and other state officials sought Wednesday to discuss a school shooting in Uvalde a day earlier. O’Rourke, Abbott’s Democratic rival in this year’s governor’s race, stepped forward to a...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

4 arrested after threat to Manor ISD schools; Georgetown ISD also investigating incidents

MANOR, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a threat against Manor ISD schools. Manor Chief of Police Ryan Phipps said the department became aware of a threat against Manor ISD schools Wednesday night at around 10 p.m. Phipps said a social media post, which depicted a young man with an assault rifle using foul language in the background, had text on the video of Thursday's date: May 26, 2022.
MANOR, TX
Austonia

Multiple Austin-area schools react to social media threats following Uvalde shooting

Manor, Georgetown and Round Rock police are investigating separate social media threats to schools in their areas. A threat was first reported in Manor ISD Wednesday night, in which a Snapchat post circulated of a hunting rifle and a man's voice saying "F--- Manor" with Thursday's date in the caption, Manor police said. Then, Thursday morning, another social media post surfaced of a woman holding a rifle and also using foul language identifying "today as the day."
MANOR, TX

