Austin Drivers Continue Feeling Pain at the Pump

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage gasoline prices in Austin have risen 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 830 stations in Austin. Prices in Austin are 55.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.61/g higher than a year ago. The price of...

Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
KTEM NewsRadio

Are You Moving To Temple, Texas? Be Aware of These Annoying Things

The thought of moving anywhere other than where you live currently is annoying. Whether you're settled in comfortably or genuinely looking to make a change, no one likes all the lifting, packing, and worrying over how it's going to go. I recently moved from Alabama to Temple, Texas, and while live here has been pleasant so far, the actual moving part...not so much.
B93

10 Incredible Texas Castles…Knight in Shining Armor Optional

Texas might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of castles. Yet, there are many amazing castles here in Texas. Some not that far from San Angelo. Here are some amazing castles you can find in the "Kingdom of Texas"Photo: Justin Wright via www.lifeofjustin.com. 1....
Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
Kiss 103.1 FM

KISD Welcomes A Brand New Principal To Killeen, Texas

Even though the summer has started for Killeen, Texas, Gateway Middle School will be prepared for the for the 2020 to 2023 school year with a brand new, ready-to-educate principal. WHAT IS SO GREAT ABOUT SHARITA HERRERA?. A big warm welcome is needed for Ms. Sharita Herrera. Herrera has had...
KXAN

Blood donations needed after Texas school shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting an emergency blood drive Wednesday at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. after a Texas shooting at an elementary school left at least 14 students and a teacher dead. Others are injured and being treated in Texas hospitals. South […]
newsradioklbj.com

US Marshals Continue Search for Accused Killer of Cyclist in East Austin

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation of an Austin woman wanted for a homicide that occurred May 11 in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue. That investigation has led authorities to believe Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, may have fled to New York just days after the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson.
WacoTrib.com

Floyd Casey team seeks OK for 150-home project next to Cameron Park

The Turner Behringer development team is seeking city of Waco permission to build 150 homes on land hugging Cameron Park in North Waco. The Planned Unit Development would spread across 36 acres between Park Lake Drive, Greenwood Drive and Adeline Street, so near 416-acre Cameron Park that developers Shane and Cody Turner and Todd Behringer want to extend the park’s trail system into their community.
newsradioklbj.com

Williamson County to Begin Work on County Road 401 Reconstruction

Williamson County is starting construction on County Road 401 from US 79 to north of County Road 404 in Taylor. The project will tie CR 401 into US 79 and also includes expanding the existing two-lane CR 401 to a four-lane roadway in order to provide more capacity for vehicles. The project will also include constructing a bridge over Mustang Creek and a cul-de-sac at the south end of the road where it borders the Samsung property.
austinmonthly.com

The Birria Queen has Become Taco Royalty

It’s 6 p.m. on a warm Monday in April, and Donelle Mendoza has already been cooking since noon. Bad Bunny and Ramón Ayala are blasting through an iPhone in her Northeast Austin apartment when an incoming call abruptly cuts off a manic accordian solo. From this side of the line, she rattles off a series of well-rehearsed questions: “Have you ordered before? Do you need the address? Original tortillas or red? Crispy or soft? Onion, cilantro, and salsita on the side?”
mommypoppins.com

San Antonio, Texas with Kids: 17 Top Things to Do for Families

San Antonio has top attractions and activities to suit visitors of all ages and interests. History, culture, and five theme parks only minutes from town are just some of its glories. Despite being the second-largest city in the state, the center seems manageable and compact, making it perfect for a weekend trip in Texas with smaller kids. The jewel in San Antonio's crown is the River Walk, a world of its own below street level that connects many sites and attractions. And, of course, a visit to the Alamo allows you to see the location of the infamous 1836 battle that became a symbol of heroic resistance on the route to Texas independence. Modern indoor attractions, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the DoSeum, mean there are many options for every family.
