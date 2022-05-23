ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Health Department Warns About Impersonating Inspectors

PHILADELPHIA—The Health Department’s Office of Food Protection has received a report of someone impersonating one of their inspectors.

Food business owners who are approached by an inspector claiming to be from the Health Department are encouraged to call 215-685-7495 to verify that they are talking to a legitimate inspector.

In this particular instance, a food business owner received a call from a person pretending to be a “chief health inspector.” This person demanded that the business owner make a payment over the phone for “past due COVID-19 inspection fees.”

Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson remarked, “The Office of Food Protection works diligently to build and maintain a working relationship with every food business in the city. It is very concerning to hear of someone trying to take advantage of that relationship to steal from hard-working business owners. If you are contacted by someone purporting to be from the Office of Food Protection, you can call 215-685-7495 to confirm that this is a legal contact.”

The Health Department has referred the business owner to contact the police to file a report. If other business owners feel they may have been extorted in a similar fashion, they are encouraged to contact the Office of Food Protection at 215-685-7495.

For more information on the Office of Food Protection, or to look up food safety inspection reports, visit the City’s website on food inspections.

