ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County Sheriffs: 100 MPH Car Chase Ends With Suspect Collision

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5eEu_0fnXwrsL00

AUBURN (CBS13) — A car chase involving the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect ended with a traffic collision.

According to a news release from Auburn police, at roughly 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a chase on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle in front of city hall.

The driver ran away from the scene. Auburn PD, Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and California Highway Patrol formed a perimeter, quickly locating the suspect near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Off-Deputy Not Hurt After Exchanging Gunfire With Suspect Near Auburn

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — An off-duty Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Auburn late Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office says, around 11:30 a.m., the deputy, who likely was in the area and heard the call regarding a disturbance come in over the radio, responded to the 12000 block of Griffin Way and made contact with a subject. Exactly why the situation escalated is unclear, but the sheriff’s office says the off-duty deputy and a subject ended up exchanging gunfire. The deputy was not hurt in the shooting; the subject was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. “I don’t know who shot [the suspect]. I don’t know how he got shot, but I probably heard seven or eight gunshots,” said Patrick Flaherty who witnessed the shooting. Several other people at the scene have also been detained, the sheriff’s office says. Both the Placer Sheriff and the Placer County District Attorney will be investigating the incident.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Witness Details Chaotic Scene Of Off-Duty Deputy’s Gunfight With Domestic Violence Suspect Near Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — A person was shot by an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy after he responded to a domestic violence call on Griffin Way near Auburn. During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy was not hit but the male involved in the domestic disturbance was shot. His condition is unknown. When asked what the protocol is for off-duty deputies responding to any kind of call, the sheriff’s office said deputies are deputies 24/7. Neighbors on Griffin Way were shocked by the violence. “I heard a couple of gunshots, a girl screaming, somebody crying,” Patrick Flaherty said. Running out of his house to help, Flaherty...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Woman Killed In South Sacramento Crash Was Broadsided By DUI Suspect Who Ran Red Light

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 a.m., they got a call about a reckless pickup truck driver weaving in and out of traffic near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard. Witnesses told officers that the pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue – broadsiding an SUV that had the green. Officers say the impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn. A 34-year-old Sacramento woman who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while a 4-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Officers say the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Elk Grove man, tried to run away but was detained by bystanders. Officers say he showed signs of being under the influence and has since been arrested on suspicion of DUI. The 4-year-old girl hospitalized after the crash suffered major injuries and is listed in critical condition, CHP says.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — Update: 4:14 p.m. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says there are no outstanding suspects following a shooting involving law enforcement in Auburn Thursday around 11:30 a.m. "The deputy responded and made contact with the subject, and at some point during that contact, there was an exchange...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Auburn, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Stockton police: Suspect fired gun while trying to run from officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man they arrested Wednesday night had shot at officers and tried to escape.  On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Legg.  Police said they tried to contact Legg on Wednesday for warrants, but he shot at them. Legg allegedly ran from them and hid in […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

3 dead, 8 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — At least three people were killed and eight others were taken to area hospitals after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after Maserati goes airborne and crashes into four vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died of their injuries on Wednesday after causing a five-car vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The accident occurred around 1:55 p.m. when a 56-year-old male in 2016 Maserati coupe driving around 90 mph westbound on 47th […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Traffic Collision#Auburn Pd#California Highway Patrol#Lincoln Way
CBS Sacramento

Truck Driver Crashes, Leaves Scene, Leaving ID And Tablet, Returns To Scene, Police Call Him Out On Facebook

AUBURN (CBS13) — The Auburn Police Department took to Facebook to call out a man who crashed a utility vehicle and left the scene, leaving his ID and tablet. Early Friday morning, at roughly 2:13 a.m., at the 400 Block of Nevada Street, Auburn Police arrived at the scene of a crashed utility vehicle where they discovered that the driver ran away. During their investigation, police discovered an ID and tablet identifying the driver of the truck. At some point, police contacted the driver’s boss to inform him that his company truck had been crashed. Police took to Facebook hoping the driver would see their post encouraging him to answer his phone. In an unexpected plot twist, the driver returned to the scene and was arrested for DUI charges.  
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rescuers Pull 1 Person Out Of Vehicle After Rollover Crash On Greenback Lane

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Sacramento County early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened along the 5700 block of Greenback Lane. One victim successfully extricated by crews, and transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/dUy3SkMlLb — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 25, 2022 It appears the driver clipped a tree. The vehicle then ended up on its roof. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and extricated one person from the overturned vehicle. Authorities say that person suffered moderate to critical injuries in the crash.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 40, Dies After Shooting In Riverbank Applebee’s Parking Lot

RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A man has died after a shooting in the Riverbank Applebee’s parking lot Thursday night. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 10 p.m., they got a report about a shooting at the Crossroads Shopping Center parking lot – which was full with people who were having celebrations after high school graduation ceremonies. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but detectives believe some sort of dispute happened inside the bar of the restaurant before the shooting outside. Authorities say 40-year-old Riverbank resident Salvador Ramos was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, deputies say. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Jonathan Alexander Ray. Deputies say he took off from the scene, but was later spotted by a law enforcement helicopter near Oakdale and Sylvan roads. Ray was then pulled over and arrested. No other injuries have been reported after the shooting and detectives say they don’t believe there are any other outstanding suspects.
RIVERBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Pull Person Out Of Car That Crashed Into Tree Off I-80 In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters have pulled a person out of a car that crashed into a tree off Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Friday morning. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway, near Air Base Parkway. Scene of the crash. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department) Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up halfway bisected by the tree. Fairfield Fire Department firefighters extricated one person who was trapped in the vehicle. No information on that person’s condition was given.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrest Vacaville man allegedly injuring officer in hit-and-run

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol arrested a Vacaville man  early Tuesday morning after he allegedly hit a CHP officer and drove off, leaving the victim with major injuries, CHP officials said. Jimmy Jimenez, 21, is in Santa Rita Jail and was expected to arraigned Wednesday morning following the crash just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of University Avenue in Berkeley. A CHP officer was on the left side of a disabled vehicle when Jimenez in a Dodge Ram truck sideswiped the officer's patrol vehicle and hit the officer outside helping the disabled motorist, according to the CHP. An officer inside the patrol vehicle and the disabled motorist escaped injury. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center. Jimenez allegedly drove away after hitting the officer. CHP officers located Jimenez on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 80 at Pinole Valley Road. He was uninjured and asleep in the driver's seat of the Dodge, according to the CHP.Jimenez was taken into custody and is being held on $95,000 bail, according to jail records.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Rocklin hit-and-run

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said Keyvan Madani, of Sacramento, was arrested as a suspect in an April hit-and-run. Police said Madani is suspected of hitting someone who was riding a bicycle near Rocklin Road and Pacific Street on April 8. According to police, the cyclist was seriously injured and was taken to a […]
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Missing person found dead outside Gold Country Fairground in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police discovered resident Michael Kuninobu dead east of the Golden Country Fairgrounds' eastern property line on Tuesday just hours after he was reported missing. Their search began when loved ones of Kuninobu were unable to reach him at his cell phone and contacted law enforcement...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Arrested After Spectators Allegedly Block Deputies Trying To Break Up Sutter County Sideshow

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – It was an active weekend of illegal sideshow activity in the Sacramento region, but law enforcement officers were out to stop as many participants as they could. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, late Friday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Garden Highway to investigate a report of reckless driving. At the scene, deputies found about 40-50 cars were in the middle of a sideshow. Several cars turned tail and tried to get away once law enforcement showed up. Deputies say several pedestrians allegedly put themselves in the way of patrol...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Dead after Head-On Accident on Matthews Lane [Marysville, CA]

Rider Pronounced Dead after Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Woodruff Lane. The incident happened just north of Woodruff Lane. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the motorcycle rider was traveling south on Matthews near Woodruff. For reasons unknown, he veered into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy