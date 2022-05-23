Placer County Sheriffs: 100 MPH Car Chase Ends With Suspect Collision

AUBURN (CBS13) — A car chase involving the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect ended with a traffic collision.

According to a news release from Auburn police, at roughly 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a chase on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle in front of city hall.

The driver ran away from the scene. Auburn PD, Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and California Highway Patrol formed a perimeter, quickly locating the suspect near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way.