SAFFORD — For its work with children and preserving the environment, the Southeastern Arizona Sportsmen Club was presented the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. The nomination reads, “The club has participated in many work projects to render dynamic results to conserving wildlife, their habitat and natural resources. A few recent projects include Wilson Springs in Unit 27, Cedar Mountain in Unit 31, Guthrie Peak and Little Horseshoe in Unit 28, and Jackson Cabin Spring in Unit 31. (They) are but a few of the many projects the club has worked on to provide water for wildlife and ranchers’ cattle.”

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO