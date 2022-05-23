Annual Duck Race to Follow Memorial Day Parade

John J. “Jack” Murphy, Jr., 89, lifelong Auburn resident, passed peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. He leaves his loving wife of almost 29 years, Betty C. (Leavy) Murphy; his children, Mary Etta Murphy and her partner Kevin Pevear; Michael Murphy and his partner Jenny Isler; Thomas Murphy and his wife Jen, all of New Hampshire; Donna Murphy and her husband Arthur Reardon, III, of Maine; his step-daughter, Kimberly Harmon and her husband Ernie, of California; his grandchildren, Brianna Murphy, Patrick White and wife Jeanna, Carly Murray and husband Lee, and Connor Murphy Pevear; his great-granddaughters, Lillyan Mador and Addison Murray; his sisters, Catherine Staruk, of Auburn, and Ethel Taubert, of Sterling; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen Peterson; and his great-granddaughter, Hailey Murphy.

