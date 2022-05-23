ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Annual Duck Race to Follow Memorial Day Parade

By AMD Staff
auburnmassdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GFWC, Auburn Junior Woman’s Club is hosting their 19th annual Duck Race to benefit scholarships for graduating high school seniors. Come cheer on the duckies as they float downstream towards the finish...

www.auburnmassdaily.com

auburnmassdaily.com

Community Yard Sale & Plant Sale

The First Congregational Church at 128 Central Street In Auburn will hold a community yard and plant sale on Saturday, June 11th from 8am – 1pm. Do you have an accumulation of things that are just too good to throw away, but you no longer need? Don’t have enough to hold your own yard sale? Store those items and plan to join us on the lawn of the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, for our COMMUNITY YARD SALE on June 11th, 8am-1pm!
AUBURN, MA
auburnmassdaily.com

Auburn Chamber Showcase and Opportunities Event June 7

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce has transformed their once Health and Business Expo to a new Showcase and Opportunities event. Here the business community will have the opportunity to promote their business, interview on the spot, introduce a new product, meet the community, network and support the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. This event will also engage the community to meet and get to know the local businesses in the area.
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Auburn, MA
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Check out the 2022 Taste of Shrewsbury Street restaurants

WORCESTER, Mass. - The annual Taste of Shrewsbury Street makes its return on June 14. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring amazing food, live entertainment, and block parties. Over 40 restaurants from Worcester's "Restaurant Row" will be giving out samples of some of their signature dishes while live music and local vendors line the street.
WORCESTER, MA
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tiana

WESTFORD — Tiana, a Brindle and Pit Bull mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Tiana is estimated to be approximately nine years old. “We don’t know a great deal about Tiana because she came to us as a stray,” Roger Logeman, a Lowell Humane Society volunteer told WestfordCAT. “We know from our vet checks that Tiana has a variety of health care issues we’re working on.”
WESTFORD, MA
Seacoast Current

Rapper Says He Brought Crowds to Hampton Beach, NH, Saturday

A singer who said he was arrested at Hampton Beach has put out a video taking responsibility for large unruly groups that blocked traffic on Saturday. The group started gathering late in the afternoon for what police called a "well-advertised event planned on social media," despite clouds and cooler temperatures than just a few miles inland, according to police.
HAMPTON, NH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
amherstindy.org

Free Shoe Spray For Tick Prevention, Saturday May 28

Tick Report, an Amherst based tick-testing and research service, is sponsoring a free shoe treatment to repel ticks and mosquitos on Saturday May 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 29 Cottage Street in Amherst. A spraying of shoes with permethrin, an insecticide effective on ticks will be provided. The service is offered to all members of the Amherst community with a limit of one pair of shoes per person. Please bring and extra pair of shoes with you and any questions that you have about ticks.
AMHERST, MA
The Landmark

Woodworker turns pine tree into memorials to Myles

STERLING — When David Smith received a request to turn parts of a pine tree into two custom tables at his sawmill in town, he did not hesitate to say yes to the project. Smith was approached by Princeton Municipal Light Department Manager Sean McKeon with the project. The tree had been located near where Myles Brastow, son of McKeon’s girlfriend Melissa Brastow, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 in September 2010 on his way to school, and it had become a memorial site for the family.
auburnmassdaily.com

John J. “Jack” Murphy, Jr., 89

John J. “Jack” Murphy, Jr., 89, lifelong Auburn resident, passed peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. He leaves his loving wife of almost 29 years, Betty C. (Leavy) Murphy; his children, Mary Etta Murphy and her partner Kevin Pevear; Michael Murphy and his partner Jenny Isler; Thomas Murphy and his wife Jen, all of New Hampshire; Donna Murphy and her husband Arthur Reardon, III, of Maine; his step-daughter, Kimberly Harmon and her husband Ernie, of California; his grandchildren, Brianna Murphy, Patrick White and wife Jeanna, Carly Murray and husband Lee, and Connor Murphy Pevear; his great-granddaughters, Lillyan Mador and Addison Murray; his sisters, Catherine Staruk, of Auburn, and Ethel Taubert, of Sterling; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen Peterson; and his great-granddaughter, Hailey Murphy.
AUBURN, MA
Boston

‘This Old House’ legend Norm Abram set to retire

The carpenter got his start restoring historic homes in Boston. A television legend is stepping away from the spotlight after more than 4 decades. Norm Abram, master carpenter for “This Old House,” is leaving the show and retiring, according to an announcement made last week. Abram is known...
BOSTON, MA

