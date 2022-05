What’s a Democrat to do? You know those losers we elect to keep our country running? After this latest tragedy, the Democrats, despite their current power in U.S. Congress, can’t pass so much as a background check bill, which is so milquetoast that recent polling shows 90% of Americans would approve. So the U.S. Democrats, the party of Hold Them Accountable and Vote Blue No Matter Who, decided to take a pause on gun control votes with the hope that in the next 10 days they can hash out some sort of compromise.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO