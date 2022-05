(The Center Square) – In the ongoing debate about whether state government should dictate local tax issues comes a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution. Senate Joint Resolution 38 would require voters in November to approve or reject a constitutional amendment giving the General Assembly the ability to increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners. Currently, only one police force meets that criterion—Kansas City.

