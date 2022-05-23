Business for a Better Portland to celebrate five years with fundraiser

The Thursday, May 26, event is slated to occur at Coopers Hall in Southeast Portland.

After two years without being able to host in-person events, nonprofit Business for a Better Portland is celebrating its fifth year supporting local businesses.

The birthday and fundraiser celebration is scheduled from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Coopers Hall, 404 S.E. Sixth Ave., in Portland. All BBPDX members, community partners, elected officials who have been supportive and local business community members are encouraged to attend.

"This is also a celebration of resilience," said Ashley Henry, BBPDX executive director. "Our members are really the heroes in all of this, you know how difficult these last two years have been for small businesses."

Henry told Pamplin Media Group that BBPDX wanted to bring people together in person because the organization used to be known for its social- and policy-oriented events in prepandemic times, and its members are eager to get back together. She also said two events they tried to plan last year ended up being put off due to COVID-19 variants.

BBPDX announced May 20 its membership with the American Sustainable Business Network with the intention of promoting Oregon's small business community at the federal level.

"This partnership comes at a critical moment for Oregonians. We have challenges unlike any we have faced before, and solving them will require more courage and more coalition-building at home and in Washington, D.C. I'm grateful BBPDX continues to forge and steward these types of relationships in service to our small business community," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

Along with marking its fifth birthday, BBPDX also is celebrating many new board members and officers and will inaugurate two new awards.

"In Portland, right now, there is a lot of negative sentiment about the city, and we are really hoping this event will revitalize people's enthusiasm and optimism for what can be done," Henry said. "We're trying to reinvigorate that spirit of Portland that led to so many important landmarks in our city."

Tickets are $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Proof of vaccination is required, and the space is well-ventilated and partially outdoors. Learn more or reserve your spot online.

