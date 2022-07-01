MultiVersus release date, price, formats, and more

MultiVersus is almost ready for launch, so it's time to get excited if you're looking forward to a platform brawler with an unusually broad roster of characters from across the Warner Bros. multiverse. Have you ever wondered what would happen if Bugs Bunny squared off against Tom and Jerry, or if Harley Quinn could take down Wonder Woman in a dust up? Well it will soon be time to find out, as the game's launch into open beta is imminent. If you want the lowdown on when it's releasing, how much it'll cost, which characters are involved, and more, then here's everything we know about MultiVersus so far.

Everything we know about MultiVersus

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

The previous MultiVersus closed alpha concluded at the end of May 2022 and was restricted just to players who received an invite, but the good news for everyone else is that they don't have much longer to wait, as the MultiVersus release window is set for July 2022. We don't have an exact date within the month yet, but we do know that's when the open beta launches, so anyone will be able to download and play the game. Much like Fortnite , it's likely MultiVersus will remain in open beta for a while before graduating to a full release.

MultiVersus is free to play but will have in-game purchases

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

More good news is that MultiVersus will be free to play, so there's no cost involved with jumping in and giving it a go once it releases. As with most F2P games, there will be in-game purchases available but no details have been given yet about what form those will take. The developers have confirmed there will be "upcoming content-filled seasons for players to enjoy," suggesting a season pass system may be implemented that could unlock characters, outfits, and more.

MultiVersus is on PS4 and Xbox One

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As well as being available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X, MultiVersus is on PS4 and Xbox One as well, opening up more options for players to get involved in the fight. What's more, MultiVersus will have full cross-play support to allow battles with friends across different systems, and cross-progression is available so you can move between platforms while maintaining the overall progress you've made on your account.

Who is in MultiVersus so far

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So far a roster of 16 fighters has been confirmed, as follows:

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn The Human

Garnet

Harley Quinn

The Iron Giant

Jake The Dog

Reindog

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Tasmanian Devil aka Taz

Tom and Jerry

Velma

Wonder Woman

For more details on where they come from, what fighting class they belong to, and how to unlock all of them, check out our detailed MultiVersus characters guide for all of the latest information.

