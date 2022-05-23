ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning sets a trio of June official visits

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The recruitment process for the most anticipated player in the 2023 recruiting class continues to draw closer to its conclusion.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country and nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli (as well as the grandson of Archie), has set three of his five official visits, all of which will take place during the month of June.

Manning will be heading to Athens to visit Georgia during the first weekend of June, and he’ll go to Alabama and Texas the following two weekends. He’s taken several unofficial visits to each of those schools, and they seem to be emerging as the frontrunners.

However, LSU is among a litany of teams hoping to secure one of the final two visits. Manning plays high school ball right in the Tigers’ backyard at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, and coach Brian Kelly has been heavily involved in his recruiting process.

Still, it seems that LSU is starting to fall behind in the race for Manning and has understandably turned its attention elsewhere. The Tigers have recently picked up steam with a pair of five-star prospects in Dante Moore and Jaden Rashada, making the top 7 for the latter.

LSU legacy and in-state prospect Eli Holstein, a four-star, also remains a possibility, though the Crimson Tide seems to have the momentum right now — a dynamic that could obviously change depending on what Manning chooses to do.

For now, there seems to be a clear line between Manning’s top-three and the rest of the schools competing for him. LSU is on the wrong side of that line, and it’s likely going to continue to focus on its numerous backup plans.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

