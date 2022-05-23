Crypts of 2 U.S. presidents in basement of Quincy church

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Levan Reid
QUINCY - Massachusetts is tied to a great deal of American history, but some of it is hidden away.

In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents - the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams - along with their first ladies.

Kelly Brotzman works in the same basement and I stumbled upon this important piece of history while doing a story recently on her prison brook program .

"Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can say they have presidential corpses as their office neighbors," Brotzman told WBZ-TV. "There is a wreath laying every year on John Quincy's birthday and John Adams' birthday. The National Guard comes and they do a big ceremony and everything."

Brotzman admitted she didn't know that all of this was here when she took the job.

"I knew that it was a historic building when I came for the interview and I knew it was something of importance, but I had no idea that literally I would be right across the hall from a presidential crypt," she said.

Now she's taken it upon herself to read up on her shared space mates.

"It's a little bonus for our volunteers, and people who come to donate books to us all. We will often bring them back here and it's a nice little surprise."

For more information about the United First Parish Church, which is also known as the Church of the Presidents, click here .

