Best Dell and Alienware Memorial Day Deals: Cheap Aurora Gaming PCs and XPS Laptops

Dell drops impressive PC and laptop deals throughout the year, and we're keeping our eye on the upcoming Memorial Day 2022 savings that Dell may offer. From the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS ultraportables, or last-gen hardware with more than enough power, you can pick from a lot of impressive savings for customers of all levels and budgets.

Best Alienware Deals

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen / RTX 3080): was $3,549, now $3,449 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB, 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM and a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,649, now $1,999 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3060): was $1,849, now $1,199 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3070): was $2,519, now $1,999 at Dell

This R12 Alienware’s Aurora has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700KF CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3080 Ti): now $3,799 at Dell

This top-tier 12th Gen Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop features Intel's Core i9-12900HK and an RTX 3080 Ti to power its 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz screen. The x17 R2 also includes a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and Killer Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070): was $2,749, now $1,699 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal

Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3060): was $2,419, now $1,649 at Dell

This configuration of Alienware's x15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 512GB RAID setup consisting of two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs. View Deal

Best Dell Deals

Dell New Model XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): now $2,399 at Dell

This XPS 15 configuration is equipped with a Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop's other traits include an OLED 400-nit display and Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): was $2,299, now $1,899 at Dell

The XPS 15 arrives with a Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with 100% Adobe RGB colour. View Deal

Dell XPS 17 (Core i7, RTX 3060): was $2,849, now $1,999 at Dell

The XPS 17 features the Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The screen is a 17-inch touch-screen UHD display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. View Deal

Dell XPS 17 9710 (Core i7, RTX 3050): was $2,425, now $1,699 at Amazon

Under the hood of this XPS, you'll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It has 16 GB of DDR4-3200 and a 512GB internal SSD for storage. View Deal

