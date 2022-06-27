ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best Dell and Alienware Deals: Cheap Aurora Gaming PCs and XPS Laptops

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

Dell drops impressive PC and laptop deals throughout the year, and we're keeping our eye on the savings that Dell may offer. From the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS ultraportables, or last-gen hardware with more than enough power, you can pick from a lot of impressive savings for customers of all levels and budgets.

Dell and Alienware Deals: Quick Links

Best Alienware Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEf21_0fnW25QA00

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen / RTX 3080): was $3,549, now $3,449 at Dell
This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB, 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM and a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQQfX_0fnW25QA00

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,649, now $1,999 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3060): was $1,749, now $1,299 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyqxb_0fnW25QA00

Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3080 Ti): now $3,799 at Dell
This top-tier 12th Gen Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop features Intel's Core i9-12900HK and an RTX 3080 Ti to power its 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz screen. The x17 R2 also includes a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and Killer Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGMGf_0fnW25QA00

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070): was $2,749, now $1,699 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal

Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3060): was $2,419, now $1,599 at Dell
This configuration of Alienware's x15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 512GB RAID setup consisting of two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs. View Deal

Best Dell Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAaT7_0fnW25QA00

Dell New Model XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): now $2,399 at Dell
This XPS 15 configuration is equipped with a Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop's other traits include an OLED 400-nit display and Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMnsq_0fnW25QA00

Dell New XPS 17 (Core i7, RTX 3050): now $2,299 at Dell
The New XPS 17 features the 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The screen is a 17-inch touch-screen UHD display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJe6m_0fnW25QA00

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): was $2,299, now $1,699 at Dell
The XPS 15 arrives with a Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with 100% Adobe RGB colour. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DGgo_0fnW25QA00

Dell XPS 17 9710 (Core i7, RTX 3050): was $2,425, now $1,699 at Amazon
Under the hood of this XPS, you'll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It has 16 GB of DDR4-3200 and a 512GB internal SSD for storage. View Deal

You can find even more savings at our best PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best monitor deals , best CPU deals , best SSD deals , best gaming laptop deals , best keyboard deals , best gaming mouse deals and the best PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best 3D printer deals , best Raspberry Pi deals and best robot deals . If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals , best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now just two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Alienware#Dell Deal#Dell Laptops#Best Laptops#Xps#Inspiron#Nvidia Geforce#Gpu
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Desktop PC for 2022

While it's true that only one out of every five computers sold is a desktop, we think it's time for people to give more consideration to desktop computers. Laptops and tablets sure are portable and convenient, but when you're spending nearly your whole day on the computer it can be better to have a big-screen monitor -- or even a multiple-monitor setup.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

Nvidia launches GTX 1630 - but you probably shouldn't buy it

After much speculation and online discourse, Nvidia has officially launched the GTX 1630 graphics card, with this model being the weakest in the entire GeForce line-up. Running on the same previous generation Turing architecture as the perennially popular budget-gamer favorites, the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 series, the newest member of the family doesn't appear like it's going to be held in the same esteem.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals June 29: $500 off RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, MagSafe Battery Pack for $87, 46% off Razer mini keyboard, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include $280 off Eero Pro 6E router 3-pack, 70% off a 13QT Air Fryer, $193 off 12TB WD HDD, and much more.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, LG OLED evo C2 Series, and more

We have spotted tons of savings from some of your favorite online shopping sites, including Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and more. We have spotted the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receiving a very compelling 22 percent discount. Samsung’s best foldable phone is getting some love over at Amazon.com, where you...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

ARM launches Immortalis, its first ray-tracing GPU for flagship phone gaming

The British mobile processing architecture giant ARM which NVIDIA tried and failed to swallow not long ago, is out in force with its next generation of phone chipset power, spearheaded by the Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715, and Cortex-A510 Refresh processor cores. These new CPU cores form the next edition of ARM's Total...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Premium Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 with 12th gen Intel CPUs and 500-nit touchscreen now shipping starting at $2100 USD

Accompanying the 15-inch Latitude 9510 2-in-1 and 14-inch Latitude 9420 2-in-1 is the new 13.3-inch Latitude 9330 2-in-1 designed with many of the same features as its bigger siblings. Notable specifications include:. 12th gen Intel Core i5-1230U, i5-1240U, i7-1260U CPU. Integrated Iris Xe graphics. 13.3-inch 16:10 QHD (2560 x 1600)...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Affordable Dell G15 gaming notebook with Ryzen 7 5800H and RTX 3050 Ti goes on sale for US$699

Notebooks featuring the brand-new Ryzen 6000 series of processors are slowly but surely hitting the market, which means that bargain hunters can take advantage of some quite decent deals on very capable gaming laptops that are equipped with AMD's established Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The budget-friendly Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a perfect example of that, as a nicely equipped configuration of the affordable gaming notebook has now gone on sale at a major American retailer.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

YouTuber tries to upgrade his old M1 MacBook Pro 13 to the brand-new Apple M2 processor

In the current era of soldered hardware components, upgrading notebooks has become practically impossible for most regular consumers. Although many laptop owners would already be content with upgrading the SSD mass storage or the memory of their beloved machine, a tech-savvy YouTuber has now taken on the seemingly impossible task of upgrading the processor of his M1 MacBook Pro 13.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy