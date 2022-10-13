Best Alienware and Dell Deals: Cheap Gaming PCs and Laptops

Dell drops impressive PC and laptop deals throughout the year, but we're keeping our eye on the savings that Dell is offering themselves and other retailers their products are available from.

Best Alienware Deals

Alienware X14 (RTX 3060, Core i7, 32GB): was $2099, now $1899 at Dell

This thin and light gaming laptop is configured with an RTX 3060 GPU, Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. A 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz screen keeps gaming smooth. View Deal

Alienware m15 R7 (RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 6800H): was $1,699, now $1,449 at Dell

This Alienware m15 is one of the first with AMD's new Ryzen mobile 6000-series processors, sporting an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 6800H CPU. It also has RTX 3060 graphics, a 165 Hz 1080p display, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $2,749, now $1,599 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i7, RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,399, now $2039 at Amazon

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, plus a 1TB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): was $2,148, now $1,899 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $2,749, now $1,599 at Dell

This slim and highly-portable Alienware gaming laptop features an RTX 3070 GPU, a Core i7-11800H CPU with 8 cores and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 (RX 6800 XT, Ryzen 9): was $3,079, now $1,959 at Dell

This Alienware Aurora R10 features an RX 6800 XT card. It also comes packed with a 6-core Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 2TB SSD and 32GB of RAM. View Deal

Alienware x17 R2 (RTX 3080 Ti, 12 Gen Core i9): was $3,919, now $3,799 at Dell

This top-tier 12th Gen Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop features Intel's Core i9-12900HK and an RTX 3080 Ti to power its 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz screen. The x17 R2 also includes a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and Killer Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3060): was $2,299, now $1,599 at Dell

This configuration of Alienware's x15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 512GB RAID setup consisting of two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs. View Deal

Best Dell Deals

Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1729, now $1499 at Dell

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H and 16GB of DDR5, this gaming laptop features a 15.6 inch QHD display running at 240 Hz. Powering the display is an Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6. Your games and OS are stored on a generous 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (4K, Core i7, 16GB, 512GB): was $1,899, now $1,699 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 comes fully loaded, with a 4K touch screen, 16GB of high-speed RAM, a Core i7-1260P CPU and 512GB of storage. The laptop weighs a mere 2.7 pounds and is just 0.62 inches thick. View Deal

Dell New Model XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): now $2,249 at Dell

This XPS 15 configuration is equipped with a Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop's other traits include an OLED 400-nit display and Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. View Deal

Dell New XPS 17 (Core i7, RTX 3050): was $2,299, now $2,049 at Dell

The New XPS 17 features the 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The screen is a 17-inch touch-screen UHD display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. View Deal

