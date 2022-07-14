ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best Alienware and Dell Deals: Cheap Aurora Gaming PCs and XPS Laptops

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

Dell drops impressive PC and laptop deals throughout the year, but we're keeping our eye on the savings that Dell is offering themselves and other retailers their products are available from.

From the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS ultraportables, or last-gen hardware with more than enough power, you can choose from a lot of impressive savings for customers of all levels and budgets.

Dell and Alienware Deals: Quick Links

Best Alienware Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iLmq_0fnW25QA00

Dell XPS 13 (4K, Core i7, 16GB, 512GB): was $1699, now $1149 at Dell
This Dell XPS 13 comes fully loaded, with a 4K touch screen, 16GB of high-speed RAM, a Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 512GB of storage. The laptop weighs a mere 2.7 pounds and is just 0.62 inches thick. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U85cc_0fnW25QA00

Alienware m15 R7 (RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 6800H): was $1699, now $1499 at Dell
This Alienware m15 is one of the first with AMD's new Ryzen mobile 6000-series processors, sporting an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 6800H CPU. It also has RTX 3060 graphics, a 165 Hz 1080p display, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xi9Jm_0fnW25QA00

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $1949, now $1699 at Amazon
This config of the popular Alienware m15 not only has RTX 3070 graphics, a Core i7-11800H CPU, and a 360Hz display but also doubles down on the RAM and storage. Where many other configs at this price give you 16GB of RAM, this one has a full 32GB along with a 1TB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pcpbv_0fnW25QA00

Alienware Aurora R13 (RTX 3060 Ti, Core i7): was $1899, now $1599 at Dell
This mid-range config of the popular Aurora R13 comes packed with a 12-core Core i7-12700F CPU, RTX 3060 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGMGf_0fnW25QA00

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $2,749, now $1,699 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEf21_0fnW25QA00

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i9, RTX 3080): was $3,549, now $2,999 at Dell
This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB, 64 GB (2 x 32GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3060, Core i7): was $2,299, now $1,499 at Dell
This slim and highly-portable Alienware gaming laptop features an RTX 3060 GPU, a Core i7-11800H CPU with 8 cores and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUMXV_0fnW25QA00

Alienware Aurora R10 (RTX 2080 Super, Ryzen 5): was $1,799, now $1,299 at Dell
This Alienware Aurora R10 features a last-gen RTX 2080 Super card, but that GPU is still faster than an RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6650 XT card. It also comes packed with a 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bz2Ks_0fnW25QA00

Alienware x17 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $2,899, now $1,699 at Dell
This 17-inch gaming rig comes configured with an RTX 3070 GPU, Core i7-11800H CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. The 1080p display has a blazing 360 Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 (RTX 3060 Ti, 12th Gen Core i7): was $1,899, now $1,599 at Dell
This mid-range config of the popular Aurora R13 comes packed with a 12-core Core i7-12700F CPU, RTX 3060 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyqxb_0fnW25QA00

Alienware x17 R2 (RTX 3080 Ti, 12 Gen Core i9): now $3,799 at Dell
This top-tier 12th Gen Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop features Intel's Core i9-12900HK and an RTX 3080 Ti to power its 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz screen. The x17 R2 also includes a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and Killer Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbOco_0fnW25QA00

Alienware Aurora R10 (RTX 3060 Ti, Ryzen 7 5800X): was $2089, now $1399 at Dell
This Aurora R10 should provide really strong 1080p gaming with solid 2K frame rates thanks to its RTX 3060 Ti card and 8-core, Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. It also has a 512GB SSD boot drive and a 1TB hard drive for data, along with 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3060): was $2,299, now $1,499 at Dell
This configuration of Alienware's x15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 512GB RAID setup consisting of two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs. View Deal

Best Dell Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAaT7_0fnW25QA00

Dell New Model XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): now $2,399 at Dell
This XPS 15 configuration is equipped with a Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop's other traits include an OLED 400-nit display and Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMnsq_0fnW25QA00

Dell New XPS 17 (Core i7, RTX 3050): was $2,299, now $2,049 at Dell
The New XPS 17 features the 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The screen is a 17-inch touch-screen UHD display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJe6m_0fnW25QA00

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): was $2,299, now $1,599 at Dell
The XPS 15 arrives with a Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with 100% Adobe RGB colour. View Deal

More Deals

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Alienware#Dell Laptops#Best Laptops#Laptop#Xps#Inspiron#Alienwar
The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 TV Deals: Save On 4K OLED TVs, Fire TVs, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day kicks off this Tuesday, July 12. Every year, Prime Day offers one of the best opportunities to pick up a 4K TV for a great price. And this year, the savings have started early, as Amazon has discounted a variety of 4K Fire TVs that are great for those who are shopping a budget. There are also some nice 4K OLED TV deals right now that will appeal to those looking for a high-end option that excels with gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals so far. We'll continue to update this list as more TVs are marked down, and don't forget to check back on July 12 for more Prime Day TV deals.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Smartwatches and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer are in full swing: Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. Arguably the biggest draws of the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event are the massive markdowns on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — and in most cases, you only have until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to save big. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater‘s screens and audio system, or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from its own devices to goods from brands...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Swipe this HP 15-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen for under $500 on Prime Day

HP Laptop 15 (ef2025nr): was $553 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This HP 15 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is now just $499. For those after a reliable laptop for work or consuming content, you can't go wrong with this 15-inch notebook, boasting 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Showcases Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU In A Few Games

Intel Graphics execs were guests on The WAN Show on Friday and had an exceptional product to showcase in front of the cameras for the first time. The Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card is unboxed, handed around, and rotated through all angles. But that isn't all, the Intel PR folk discussed some technical details of this previously unrevealed graphics card, and there was some chat about gaming performance with the hosts.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

LG Gram 16 (2022) laptop review

The LG Gram 16 (2022) has evolved to become a formidable rival to well established rivals like the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. It surpasses both in terms of portability while delivering extra visual real estate, something that will appeal to creatives, number crunchers and other professionals.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy