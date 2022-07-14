Best Alienware and Dell Deals: Cheap Aurora Gaming PCs and XPS Laptops

Dell drops impressive PC and laptop deals throughout the year, but we're keeping our eye on the savings that Dell is offering themselves and other retailers their products are available from.

From the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS ultraportables, or last-gen hardware with more than enough power, you can choose from a lot of impressive savings for customers of all levels and budgets.

Best Alienware Deals

Dell XPS 13 (4K, Core i7, 16GB, 512GB): was $1699, now $1149 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 comes fully loaded, with a 4K touch screen, 16GB of high-speed RAM, a Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 512GB of storage. The laptop weighs a mere 2.7 pounds and is just 0.62 inches thick. View Deal

Alienware m15 R7 (RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 6800H): was $1699, now $1499 at Dell

This Alienware m15 is one of the first with AMD's new Ryzen mobile 6000-series processors, sporting an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 6800H CPU. It also has RTX 3060 graphics, a 165 Hz 1080p display, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. View Deal

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $1949, now $1699 at Amazon

This config of the popular Alienware m15 not only has RTX 3070 graphics, a Core i7-11800H CPU, and a 360Hz display but also doubles down on the RAM and storage. Where many other configs at this price give you 16GB of RAM, this one has a full 32GB along with a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 (RTX 3060 Ti, Core i7): was $1899, now $1599 at Dell

This mid-range config of the popular Aurora R13 comes packed with a 12-core Core i7-12700F CPU, RTX 3060 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $2,749, now $1,699 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i9, RTX 3080): was $3,549, now $2,999 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB, 64 GB (2 x 32GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3060, Core i7): was $2,299, now $1,499 at Dell

This slim and highly-portable Alienware gaming laptop features an RTX 3060 GPU, a Core i7-11800H CPU with 8 cores and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 (RTX 2080 Super, Ryzen 5): was $1,799, now $1,299 at Dell

This Alienware Aurora R10 features a last-gen RTX 2080 Super card, but that GPU is still faster than an RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6650 XT card. It also comes packed with a 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. View Deal

Alienware x17 (RTX 3070, Core i7): was $2,899, now $1,699 at Dell

This 17-inch gaming rig comes configured with an RTX 3070 GPU, Core i7-11800H CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. The 1080p display has a blazing 360 Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 (RTX 3060 Ti, 12th Gen Core i7): was $1,899, now $1,599 at Dell

This mid-range config of the popular Aurora R13 comes packed with a 12-core Core i7-12700F CPU, RTX 3060 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware x17 R2 (RTX 3080 Ti, 12 Gen Core i9): now $3,799 at Dell

This top-tier 12th Gen Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop features Intel's Core i9-12900HK and an RTX 3080 Ti to power its 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz screen. The x17 R2 also includes a 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and Killer Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 (RTX 3060 Ti, Ryzen 7 5800X): was $2089, now $1399 at Dell

This Aurora R10 should provide really strong 1080p gaming with solid 2K frame rates thanks to its RTX 3060 Ti card and 8-core, Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. It also has a 512GB SSD boot drive and a 1TB hard drive for data, along with 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6. View Deal

Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3060): was $2,299, now $1,499 at Dell

This configuration of Alienware's x15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 512GB RAID setup consisting of two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs. View Deal

Best Dell Deals

Dell New Model XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): now $2,399 at Dell

This XPS 15 configuration is equipped with a Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop's other traits include an OLED 400-nit display and Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. View Deal

Dell New XPS 17 (Core i7, RTX 3050): was $2,299, now $2,049 at Dell

The New XPS 17 features the 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The screen is a 17-inch touch-screen UHD display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti): was $2,299, now $1,599 at Dell

The XPS 15 arrives with a Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with 100% Adobe RGB colour. View Deal

More Deals

