Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – May 25, 2022 - LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it entered into agreements with thyssenkrupp Uhde USA, LLC (“thyssenkrupp Uhde”) and Bloom Energy (“Bloom”), (NYSE:BE) to develop a project to produce approximately 30,000 metric tons of zero-carbon or “green” ammonia per year at LSB’s Pryor, Oklahoma facility (“Pryor”). Green ammonia is produced by extracting hydrogen from water using an electrolyzer powered by a renewable energy source, such as solar or wind. Since no natural gas or other fossil fuels are used as the feedstock to the ammonia production process, nor as the power source, the end-product has no associated carbon emissions.

PRYOR, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO