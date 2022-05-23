ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Calling for People to Serve on the Community Engagement Board

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Do you have a passion for your community? Do you want to help shape Raleigh’s future? We are looking for a cross section of the community to serve on the Community Engagement Board (link to board page). Are you interested in serving on the Community Engagement Board? If so, please so fill out our interest form today! (link to form) We will be accepting interest forms between May 23-June 10.

We are seeking members who:

  • Aspires to assist the City of Raleigh in improving how community input is obtained, utilized, and shared back with the public  
  • Seeks to provide culturally sensitive, tangible, and innovative approaches and guidance to organizational community engagement efforts 
  • Interested in empowering community-driven solutions 
  • Values the power of partnerships, information sharing, and storytelling
  • Committed to asking honest questions of self, structures, and communities

Member composition will include:

  • Long-Time Raleigh Resident: Resident has lived in Raleigh City Limits for most of their life
  • New Raleigh Resident: Resident moved to Raleigh in the past 2-3 years 
  • Local Black, Indigenous, Person of Color (BIPOC) Business Owner: African American or Black, Asian, Native American or American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Multi-racial, Hispanic/Latino
  • First Time Serving on Board or Commission: Resident has not previously served on a City of Raleigh Board or Commission
  • Renter: Resident currently rents housing within Raleigh City Limits as their only and primary residence 
  • Young Adult: Resident between the ages of 18 to 23 years old 
  • Senior: Resident who is 65 years of age or older 
  • Community Initiatives & Resources: Resident with experience, lived or professional, educating, motivating, and advocating for community needs and/or under-invested groups 
  • General Board Members

Complete the interest form

Questions? Call 919-996-3842 or Email communityengagement@raleighnc.gov 

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

School board selects Locklair as new superintendent

The Moore County Board of Education named Dr. Tim Locklair as the new school superintendent at its special meeting Thursday, May 26 at Pinecrest High School. Locklair has been the interim superintendent since former superintendent, Dr. Bob Grimesey, retired on Feb. 1. He will begin his permanent superintendent duties effective...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

As Raleigh prepares for Juneteenth parade, learn why the holiday is so important for many

As Raleigh prepares for Juneteenth parade, learn why the holiday is so important for many. This year, the city of Raleigh will be celebrating Juneteenth in a variety of ways, including a parade. Lt. Chaz Michael Moore, with the Raleigh Fire Department, and Dr. Frank Fields, who will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Raleigh Parade, explains the importance of Juneteenth and tells us why it's so important for people to celebrate.
RALEIGH, NC
youthtoday.org

New, multimillion-dollar jail is no panacea for juvenile offenders

In a letter to the Durham County Commission in North Carolina, prison journalist Lyle C. May, who is incarcerated in Raleigh, N.C., opposed its unanimous vote to spend $30 million on a new juvenile jail. Its 10 signers, including May, were under 18 years old when they went into the juvenile justice system.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Judge rules against HOA, in favor of Raleigh homeowner's dog treat station

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County District Court judge ruled this week against a homeowners’ association threatening to fine a homeowner for a pet snack station. The argument boils down to who has control over the city of Raleigh’s right-of-way – a sliced of land between the sidewalk and the street – where the pet station has been for five years.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pat McCrory’s political career has taken quite a turn in the past decade. The Republican moderate won the 2012 gubernatorial election by a comfortable margin. But he was trounced by 34 percentage points in last week’s U.S. Senate primary by Rep. Ted Budd.
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

WCPS announces administrative changes

GOLDSBORO - Southern Wayne and Spring Creek will undergo administrative changes heading into the fall after the Wayne County Board of Education approved principal changes last Tuesday. Kevin Smith, principal at Southern Wayne, was named director of secondary education, program development and athletics. A former wrestling coach at Charles B....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Bipoc#African American#Asian#Native American#American Indian#Alaskan#Native Hawaiian#Hispanic
WRAL News

NC Senate leaders strike controversial 'right to repair' from 2022 Farm Act

Raleigh, N.C. — The 2022 Farm Act passed its first committee Tuesday following considerable public opposition to a "right to repair" provision in the annual omnibus. Right to repair is a national movement that pits consumers and independent service businesses against manufacturers and dealers. According to the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, a trade organization, the use of increasingly sophisticated technology in everything from cars to phones to farm equipment has given manufacturers and their licensed dealers a near-monopoly on repair services.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (May 27-29)

N.C. — There are a lot of outdoor events this weekend that are great for families!. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Raleigh, North Carolina

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our guide to spending an ideal day eating, drinking, and adventuring through a new-to-you city, Brigid Washington shares her picks for the best restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

Duke professor under fire for refusing to attend 'Maoist' diversity training

A professor at the Duke University School of Medicine is under fire after he blasted a mandatory equity training as "Maoist political propaganda" and refused to attend. Bryan Cullen, a professor of molecular genetics and microbiology, drew the ire of several doctoral students after he announced to his department that he would not take part in the medical school's mandatory training put on by the Office of Institutional Equity, according to a report by the Duke Chronicle.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke School of Medicine professor describes mandatory equity training as "Maoist political propaganda," refuses to attend

A Duke professor disputed with department members about mandatory training with the Office for Institutional Equity, calling the modules “left-wing Maoist political propaganda workshops,” according to an email chain among Duke School of Medicine Molecular Genetics and Microbiology department members obtained by The Chronicle. On Tuesday, MGM Chief...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
WCNC

Accused NC Capitol rioter allowed to remain at home while waiting for trial

RALEIGH, N.C. — A visit to a salon, Kohl's, and a local Buffalo Wild Wings do not constitute reasons to revoke the at-home detention status of accused Capitol rioter Matthew Beddingfield, a federal judge said during a hearing on Thursday morning. Appearing via video teleconference, Beddingfield, 21, and his...
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

46
Followers
769
Post
526
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy