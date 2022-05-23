Calling for People to Serve on the Community Engagement Board

Do you have a passion for your community? Do you want to help shape Raleigh’s future? We are looking for a cross section of the community to serve on the Community Engagement Board (link to board page). Are you interested in serving on the Community Engagement Board? If so, please so fill out our interest form today! (link to form) We will be accepting interest forms between May 23-June 10.

We are seeking members who:

Aspires to assist the City of Raleigh in improving how community input is obtained, utilized, and shared back with the public

Seeks to provide culturally sensitive, tangible, and innovative approaches and guidance to organizational community engagement efforts

Interested in empowering community-driven solutions

Values the power of partnerships, information sharing, and storytelling

Committed to asking honest questions of self, structures, and communities

Member composition will include:

Long-Time Raleigh Resident: Resident has lived in Raleigh City Limits for most of their life

New Raleigh Resident: Resident moved to Raleigh in the past 2-3 years

Local Black, Indigenous, Person of Color (BIPOC) Business Owner: African American or Black, Asian, Native American or American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Multi-racial, Hispanic/Latino

First Time Serving on Board or Commission: Resident has not previously served on a City of Raleigh Board or Commission

Renter: Resident currently rents housing within Raleigh City Limits as their only and primary residence

Young Adult: Resident between the ages of 18 to 23 years old

Senior: Resident who is 65 years of age or older

Community Initiatives & Resources: Resident with experience, lived or professional, educating, motivating, and advocating for community needs and/or under-invested groups

General Board Members

Complete the interest form

Questions? Call 919-996-3842 or Email communityengagement@raleighnc.gov