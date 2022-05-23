I Love 90s Vanilla Ice Coolio and More at Northern Quest Resort

It seems like everything is starting to line up for the 2022 summer concert season at KettleHouse Amphitheater! We find ourselves in a better spot with COVID than we've been in the last two years and the weather looks like it wants to start cooperating and providing some warmer temperatures. And don't forget, we also filled in the details on one of the most important aspects of a concert night - the food that will be served as part of the Top Hat menu at the concession stands! I would say we're definitely ready for a few months of live outdoor music! As we get ready for the first KettleHouse show on May 24, Logjam Presents is reminding us all about how to be a sustainable concertgoer and help good ol' Mother Earth as we have our fair share of fun.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO