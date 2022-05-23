ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conner, MT

Bitterroot National Forest Timber Sale Begins

By Steve Fullerton
 4 days ago
A 350-acre timber sale has started in the Bitterroot National Forest. The Piquett Creek timber sale will start harvesting next week, with work to continue through the summer, into October, according to Joni Lubke of the Bitterroot Forest. The work will be done by Sun Mountain Lumber of Deer...

