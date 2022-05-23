Short-Term Mindfulness Training Does Not Cause Structural Brain Changes

The thymus is a crucial organ of the immune system. In the thymus, the well-known T cells mature: As killer cells, they recognize and destroy virus-infected or malignant cells, and as so-called helper T cells they assist the body in antibody formation. In the last decades, Thomas Boehm’s research group at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg has identified the genetic switches required for T cell maturation in the thymus. An essential component for this process are so-called thymic epithelial cells, which attract T cell precursors and induce them to mature into fully functional T cells. During this development, T cells are instructed to distinguish diseased from healthy cells and foreign material from the body’s own cells, thus enabling them to detect and eliminate unwanted structures and prevent autoimmune diseases. Earlier work in the Boehm laboratory had shown that the two main types of thymic epithelium arise from bipotent progenitor cells. However, it was unclear whether there is more than one type of progenitor, and it was unknown into how many subforms the progenitors differentiate.

