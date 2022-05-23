A “McMad” Woman Gets Arrested at Local McDonalds // PGA Championship // Udoka’s Time Management – 5/23 (Hour 3)

Police were called to home in The Villages after an altercation over the care of a child. Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Hilton Head Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. John David Newell, 24, had reportedly been arguing with his grandmother over the care of his daughter, who is a minor. The Massachusetts native reportedly grabbed her by the arms, leaving behind bruises. Newell fled on foot when police arrived on the scene. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. However, Newell resisted the officer’s efforts to handcuff him. Newell only cooperated after he was threatened with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.

