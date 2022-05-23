What Georgia Has to Do in June to Win Arch Manning Sweepstakes

A was f irst reported by Steve Wiltfong on 247sports.com Saturday, Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has set the dates of his first official visits. The University of Georgia getting the first visit of three college visits Manning will take in June. He will follow his visit to Athens with a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Following his trip to Tuscaloosa, Manning will make his way to Texas.

As Manning makes his official visits, one might assume — and rightfully so — that this will be the last round of visits Manning will take prior to making his college decision. Though Manning himself has stated that he could commit before, during, or even after the season, he hasn't made any decisions on a timetable just yet.

So, with the No. 1 player in the country planning to be in attendance in the first weekend of June, what does Georgia have to display to win over the next in line amongst football's quarterback family?

Stack the Room

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed an already star-studded group of visitors expected to be on campus the first weekend of June with Arch Manning arrives. Most notably his partner in crime and 2023 commit Pearce Spurlin. Spurlin has been on every visit Manning has been a part of, and that's by design.

Just look at the official visits we've been able to confirm, it's perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend of the calendar year.

Arch Manning, QB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

CJ Allen, LB

Caleb Downs, S

Jalen Hale, WR

Justice Haynes. RB

Chris Peal, CB

Raylen Wilson, LB

NFL Offense

Texas and Steve Sarkisian have their offensive firepower and shine when it comes to the Manning recruitment, there's no doubt about that. Apart from the brand that is Texas Football, Sarkisian has the Longhorns in this battle because of his offensive identity, that is without question. However, Georgia isn't exactly hurting in this discussion either, but for different reasons.

Todd Monken, and seemingly his protege in waiting Buster Faulkner, have garnered the NFL's respect. Monken, most notably, served as an NFL coordinator for four seasons after having been a head coach at the college level. Sources have indicated that Arch, like the Mannings before him, is a quarterback that thrives on a mental challenge while possessing as many capabilities with a playbook as possible. Georgia, under Monken, more than provides that challenge.

The discussion about this offense and how it will be run with Arch Manning at the helm during this visit must be executed with perfection considering the perception of Sarkisian's offensive prowess.

Athens

Manning faced cameras and microphones out the wazoo during his spring practice sessions at Isidore Newman this spring, and during one of the longer media sessions, Manning revealed that his favorite college town environment to this point was the University of Georgia and the City of Athens.

"Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. I love coach Kirby (Smart) and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: they had 15 players drafted.”

Defense Wins

Do you notice something there in that quote? A 17-year-old quarterback, upon watching practice at Georgia, took note of the talent that was available on the defensive side of the football. It does matter in this recruitment.

Possessing the ability to sit Arch Manning and his team down and ensure them, if you come here, you will be helped from all around. You won't be asked to drop back 45 times a weekend to protect the defense. You won't have to play from behind. You won't have to risk overexposure.

In what seems to be a two-team race between Georgia and Texas, with Alabama holding a puncher's chance, not everyone involved can ensure that. Especially not Texas, a football team that allowed 31.1 points per game last year.

