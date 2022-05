While emergency response personnel hope they never have to deal with a major incident, they also know it’s crucial to be prepared to deal with one. With that in mind, first responders from several state and county agencies conducted an exercise last Friday designed as a practice session for how a major emergency would be handled. Led by Texas County Emergency Management Director Bill Karatzas, the procedure involved a mock hazardous materials incident caused by a fictitious crash on U.S. 63 in the Twin Bridges area between two tanker trucks, one carrying chlorine gas and the other gasoline.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO