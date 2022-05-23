ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Creekside Apartments Compete for $5 Million in Funding

By Peter Christian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Montana Board of Housing has chosen Missoula’s Creekside Apartments as one of eight projects that will compete to receive part of over $29 million in funding to provide affordable rental properties. KGVO News spoke to Montana’s Housing Division Administrator Cheryl Cohen on Friday for details about the...

Related
Alt 101.5

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

See the New Missoula Airport Terminal With an Open House Event

The new building has been a bit like having a delicious pie in the middle of the table but you're not allowed to dig into it. Playing the role of the pie in this scenario would be the new terminal at the Missoula Montana Airport. It's been sitting there for a bit, it looks delicious ready, but it just hasn't quite been time yet. Well, we're almost to the finish line with the new terminal and in less than two weeks it'll be open for business.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

New approach to affordable housing in Missoula could be a model for the rest of the state

On the north side of Missoula, there are three buildings not far from the railyard on Wolf Avenue. They're rental properties on the radar of several organizations in town. “We call the folks who live here the Wolfies, and this is the Wolf Avenue property,” said Kaia Peterson, director of NeighborWorks Montana. NeighborWorks Montana is the state branch of a national nonprofit that helps people find creative ways to afford homes. Peterson has been working with the Wolf Avenue residents for more than a year now. She got involved after a friend of hers who lives in the neighborhood contacted her.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

UM, Montana Public Radio Win Award for Wildfire Podcast

University of Montana associate professor Justin Angle has been honored with a regional Murrow Award for his ‘Fireline’ podcast. KGVO News reached out to Professor Angle who described the ‘Fireline’ podcast. “I think we're one of 14 regions where this award is given and that means...
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

[WATCH] Rare Sighting! 7 Grizzly Bears Frolicking in Montana

A Montana resident shared a video of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Seven grizzly bears running across a field west of Great Falls. Timmy Hagen shared the amazing video on his Facebook page. As a person who has seen quite a few grizzly bears in Montana, I can honestly say that I've never seen anything like it.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

High Water Can Be Dangerous in Forests

Make no mistake - we're in "high water" season in Montana and Idaho. In fact, Idaho's Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have two washouts from the fast-moving, swollen creeks. A portion of the Pierce Superior Road (FS Road 250) is washed out along the Orogrande Creek (photo above). The washout is...
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce Says ‘Good Job!’

The annual Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce award winners for the past year were presented at the organization's Spring Banquet at Hamilton's Bitterroot River Inn on May 21. Taking the top honor for "Business of the Year" was the Ravalli Fun Center, owned by Dasha and Knut Holestad. They've taken...
HAMILTON, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Adorable Elk Calf Rescued by Missoula Firefighters in New Mexico

As some like to complain about the cold and wet spring we have had so far, just stop to think that wildfire season will be here before you know it. Soon you will be praying for cold and wet when the smoke starts to settle in the valley. As we enjoy the smoke-free air in Montana, firefighters are hard at work battling wildfire flames in New Mexico.
107.5 Zoo FM

Pitchin’ a Tent in the Bitterroot

Even with the oddly cold weather this spring, the Bitterroot National Forest has opened almost all their campgrounds for the summer season. Of course, the demand for those beautiful sites is at an all-time high, with many people discovering Montana. You can get a camping spot two ways - first-come...
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Favorite Missoula Brewery Unveils “Say Gay” Pride Launch Party

Missoula Pride is just around the corner and we've rounded up a ton of information on different events that will be happening over Pride Weekend. You want to know everything about the Pride Parade and Street Party? We've got you covered. Want details about the Paddleheads Pride Night game and tailgate party? We've got that too. Need info about some live body painting going down at Monk's Bar in Missoula? Guess what - it's all right here.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Voting Advice As Montana Primary Election Approaches

In an all-out effort to make sure Missoula residents have the correct information to cast their ballots, County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman spoke to KGVO News on Tuesday to provide some last minute guidance on voting for the primary election on June 3. “The best tool for voters to know...
107.5 Zoo FM

Another Farmer’s Market for Western Montana Starts Next Week

With the summer months upon us, whether the weather agrees with that or not, another farmer's market is about to bloom in our area. Most of these events are clustered into Saturday morning/afternoon windows. Well, the Lolo Community Center is taking a different approach. If you have some free time on Friday afternoons, here's a great way to get your farmer's marketing fun off to an early start.
LOLO, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Business Puts the FUN in Fundraiser for First Responders

Without actually doing it for a living, there's no way to really grasp the stress that comes with being a first responder. And various events over the last few years haven't exactly made it less challenging for members of our police forces and fire departments. With that in mind, here's a great event that everyone can get behind! Lookout Throwing Company in Missoula has an upcoming fundraiser that will help with the purchase of resources that address the challenges faced by first responders.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Interior Secretary Celebrates CSKT National Bison Range Transfer

On Saturday, the Salish and Kootenai Tribes welcomed U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member, to help honor the tribes for the successful transfer of the National Bison Range in Moeise to tribal governance. Secretary Haaland addressed the crowd gathered at CSKT College and looked back...
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Rock Out With Heavy Metal Pride Weekend at Dark Horse in Missoula

We've been doing our best to keep you updated on just about everything that's happening this year with Missoula Pride. From Draught Works' launch party for the official beer of Missoula Pride, to the Pride Fun Run and Walk hosted by Run Wild Missoula, to the Zootown Arts Community Center gearing up for their Pride Revival Comedy Night - there's pretty much something for everybody in Missoula who wants to celebrate Pride Month.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Florence neighborhood on black bear alert

When Roger and Sharon DiBrito heard from their neighbors Tony and Linda Neumayer that they had spotted a black bear with a radio collar in their backyard, it didn’t take long for the DiBritos to arrange a Carlton Creek Wildlife Corridor Neighborhood meeting at their home. Guests of honor at the meeting were the Bitterroot Valley’s newest Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Conflict Technician for Region 2, Bruce Montgomery, and Jessica Reyes, Wildlife Program Biologist for Wind River Institute, and her Karelian Bear dog named Joni. Several neighbors showed up as well. The neighborhood is located in the wooded river bottom northeast of Florence and has a large amount of wildlife traffic of all kinds, including deer, turkeys, mountain lions, moose and an occasional bear. The turkeys can be a bother, but the lions and bears are a more serious concern.
FLORENCE, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Handy Schedule of Missoula’s Memorial Day Wreath Ceremonies

Organizer Susan Campbell Reneau proudly boasts (rightfully so) that Missoula leads the nation in the number of these. But this is not about keeping score or being the best. Suffice it to say that Missoula does an awesome job of honoring its veterans. And we simply wanted to make sure you have a comprehensive list of what is happening Memorial Day, as a guide for you to honor veterans that have gone before you and affected you in some way.
MISSOULA, MT
