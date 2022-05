BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s a little choppy out here.”. The gray skies and rough seas reflect the reality facing shrimpers. Can Nguyen is a shrimper. He is also the owner of a shrimp boat named Capt. Can. According to Nguyen, maintenance fees on the boat, engine, and nets while combined with licenses, groceries, ice and other equipment can be quite expensive.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO