ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Library kicks off "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" Campaign

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Bernardino County Library system, in partnership with First 5 San Bernardino, is kicking off the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" Campaign. Starting strong reading habits at an early...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fontana Herald News

Love Fontana Festival provides food and fun

The Love Fontana Festival was recently held at Veterans Park, providing those in attendance with food, favors, fun, and faith. The event is organized annually by the Calvary Chapel Summit Church in partnership with local faith-based, civic, and business organizations, including the City of Fontana and the Fontana Police Officers Association.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

New book is published by Fontana resident

“Pocketbook Sermons and Practices,” a new book by Dr. Rev. Carlos Seals of Fontana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. “Pocketbook Sermons and Practices” guides the reader through inspirational essays, each ending with an affirmation, a meditation, and a practice. “Use these sermons and exercises and...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Local artists receive grant funding

Artists from Fontana and Bloomington recently received grant funding from the San Bernardino County Arts Connection. Adriana Martinez of Fontana, an art teacher and community art advocate, was given a $500 award. She started a Sketching Club as a means to promote creativity through sketchbook exercises for the purpose of...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana student is accepted to national Pathways to STEM program

Giuliana Escamilla, a student from Fontana, was recently nominated and accepted to this year's National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM program. NYLF Pathways to STEM is a unique learning experience for bright, forward-thinking elementary school students who will evolve into next-generation innovators, engineers, doctors, software developers, and scientists. Students...
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Entertainment
City
San Bernardino, CA
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
City
Fontana, CA
Fontana Herald News

Recreational swimming will begin at City of Fontana's pools

Just in time for summer, the City of Fontana's recreational swimming program will begin on Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30) from noon to 4 p.m. at four locations in Fontana. During the weekend, swimming will be available at:. • Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue;. • Don Day Pool,...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Obituary - Mary N. Robertson

Nov. 12, 1927 - April 18, 2022. Our beautiful mother, Mary (Mamie) Robertson, passed away peacefully in her home on April 18, 2022. Mamie was born in Walters, Oklahoma to Frank and Lucille Nease and had one brother Bob, whom she cherished her entire life. The family moved around Oklahoma until moving to Post, Texas in 1939 where Mamie attended school and met her future husband, Ed Robertson, as a young teenager at the Methodist Church. The family moved again to Plainview, Texas just before Mamie’s senior year. However, she quickly made lifetime friends as Mamie was always very social and loved all types of activities. Mamie corresponded with Ed during this time and went off to college to North Texas State, School of Music where she earned a degree in music and was also very proud of being the winner of her first fencing competition.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

GRADUATION 2022: Students at Kaiser reach spectacular heights

There is no denying the spectacular academic achievements of the two top students in the Kaiser High School Class of 2022. Valedictorian Amitoj Lobana had a grade point average of 4.95, while salutatorian Jeannette Ciudad-Real compiled a GPA of 4.72. But even though they were very focused on their studies,...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#First 5 San Bernardino
Fontana Herald News

Joel Esparza is named valedictorian at Fohi, will attend Cornell University

Joel Esparza has already attained one of his major goals, and now he will be embarking on another significant objective — succeeding at a prestigious Ivy League university. Esparza was excited to be named the Fontana High School valedictorian of the Class of 2022 during the senior awards ceremony on May 23.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Candidates for 2nd District supervisor provide official statements

Five candidates are running for the District 2 seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in the June 7 primary election. District 2 includes Fontana. The candidates are DeJonae Shaw, Luis Cetina, Eric Eugene Coker, Nadia Maria Renner, and Jesse Armendarez. Printed below are the official candidate statements...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Kelly Janusz is named Fontana P.D.’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month

Kelly Janusz was named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for March. Janusz, a records specialist, was honored for her calm demeanor and positivity as well as her great work ethic, the P.D. said. In addition to her regular duties, she also served as a negotiator...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Social media threat which was thought to target Bloomington High School was unfounded

A social media threat which was thought to target Bloomington High School has been determined to be unfounded, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On May 25 at about 9:30 a.m., the Fontana Station's school resource officer was contacted by Bloomington administration officials, who showed him a concerning social media post. The author of the post made veiled threats, described a firearm, and listed “BHS” as the location.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Fontana Herald News

Five Miller athletes receive college scholarships

The football, baseball, and girls’ soccer teams at Fontana A.B. Miller High School enjoyed terrific seasons during the 2021-22 school year, and so it was quite appropriate that college recruiters would express interest in individual members of those teams. On May 24, five Rebels accepted scholarships from colleges during...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. seeks public's help in solving murder which happened earlier this month

The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder which occurred in the southern tip of the city earlier this month. On May 17 at about 1:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were notified by Fontana deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that their helicopter located a vehicle in the Jurupa Hills area of Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police confiscate 17 weapons during traffic stop in San Bernardino

Police confiscated 17 weapons during a traffic stop in San Bernardino on May 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:27 p.m., an officer working proactive enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck after observing several traffic violations. The vehicle was being driven by Robert Andrew Medina, a 21-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy