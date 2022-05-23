Library kicks off "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" Campaign

Nov. 12, 1927 - April 18, 2022. Our beautiful mother, Mary (Mamie) Robertson, passed away peacefully in her home on April 18, 2022. Mamie was born in Walters, Oklahoma to Frank and Lucille Nease and had one brother Bob, whom she cherished her entire life. The family moved around Oklahoma until moving to Post, Texas in 1939 where Mamie attended school and met her future husband, Ed Robertson, as a young teenager at the Methodist Church. The family moved again to Plainview, Texas just before Mamie’s senior year. However, she quickly made lifetime friends as Mamie was always very social and loved all types of activities. Mamie corresponded with Ed during this time and went off to college to North Texas State, School of Music where she earned a degree in music and was also very proud of being the winner of her first fencing competition.

