Harry Styles and James Corden set out with a $300 budget and no plan whatsoever to film the music video for Styles’ song “Daylight," from his new album, "Harry's House." Styles and Corden knocked on random doors in Brooklyn, New York, until they found a group of young women willing to let them into their home to film the music video in three hours as part of a bit for the “Late Late Show with James Corden.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO