Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For May 23, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
 4 days ago
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of East 12th Street and East Broadway Boulevard on a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. During the course of the investigation, it was found the driver was intoxicated. Jacob...

Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for May 27, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Savannah T. Stetzenbach of Sedalia at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Stetzenbach was taken to the Johnson County Jail on a 12-hour hold. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For May 27, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a warrant check at the Phillips 66 store, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Subsequently, Tanner Leary, 22, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Leary was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on a Saline County warrant for Stealing with a bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested for Driving While Suspended

Pettis County Deputies spotted an individual Saturday evening who they knew to have a warrant for his arrest, and also had a suspended driving status. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of US 50 and Oak Grove Lane. The vehicle continued to drive approximately 4/10ths of a...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC TO LOCATE MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 25-year-old Farris L. Higginbotham is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, probation violation- dangerous drugs, and failure to appear- traffic. Higginbotham is described as white and about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive. Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, The post Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City 2022 Homicide #64: Gunfire Victim Found Dead Near Roadside

Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE FAIRGROUNDS CONCESSIONS VANDALIZED

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help nab the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing part of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. According to Jorge Guevara, of GUESA USA, over the weekend some criminals decided to loot the Missouri State Fair Grandstand “and we need you to help us identify the criminals.”
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Hunt continues for Columbia shooter

Boone County Sheriff’s investigators say Tuesday’s overnight shooting on West Bellview near Scott Boulevard just outside Columbia involved MULTIPLE firearms and shots from at least two different locations. Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer says one man was shot in the incident, adding that multiple apartments and multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire. This area is near the MKT trail. A listener Scott Acuff has posted on Facebook that the incident happened outside his bedroom window, writing that “bullets went literally everywhere.” Acuff saw people running away and a vehicle leaving.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Facing Murder Conspiracy Trial, Leigh Ann Bauman Checks Into Rehab After Boozy Bond Violation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

