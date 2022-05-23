A Watertown business was damaged during the weekend when a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban drove through glass windows at Pearl Vision, 903 29th St. S.E., about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Watertown Fire Rescue. Only the driver was in the vehicle, and that person was uninjured, per the release.

The driver was a juvenile from Watertown, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department. The Suburban came to a stop inside the building.

"The vehicle was southbound in the parking lot before making a left hand turn over the sidewalk and into the building," according to police.

No charges are pending.

The business was closed, and there was nobody in the building at the time of the crash, according to police.

There was no structural damage to the building, and the business owner was on scene Saturday and working to repair the opening left by the crash, according to the fire department.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Vehicle crashes into Pearl Vision in Watertown Saturday, nobody injured