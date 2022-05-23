ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Vehicle crashes into Pearl Vision in Watertown Saturday, nobody injured

By Scott Waltman, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Regxz_0fnTouEu00

A Watertown business was damaged during the weekend when a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban drove through glass windows at Pearl Vision, 903 29th St. S.E., about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Watertown Fire Rescue. Only the driver was in the vehicle, and that person was uninjured, per the release.

The driver was a juvenile from Watertown, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department. The Suburban came to a stop inside the building.

"The vehicle was southbound in the parking lot before making a left hand turn over the sidewalk and into the building," according to police.

No charges are pending.

The business was closed, and there was nobody in the building at the time of the crash, according to police.

There was no structural damage to the building, and the business owner was on scene Saturday and working to repair the opening left by the crash, according to the fire department.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Vehicle crashes into Pearl Vision in Watertown Saturday, nobody injured

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials reported a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died in a bicycle accident involving a truck, Wednesday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East 5th Street and Orleans Ave. in Dell Rapids around 10:50 a.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle. Deputies attempted all life-saving measures before the boy was transported to the Avera Hospital in Dell Rapids and then airlifted to the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. The boy later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
amazingmadison.com

14-year-old dies in bicycle-pickup crash in Dell Rapids

A 14-year-old has died in Dell Rapids in a bicycle-pickup crash. It happened Wednesday morning in Dell Rapids. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just before 11:00 Wednesday morning. According to a press release, a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived on scene and attempted lifesaving measures on the 14-year-old, who had been riding the bicycle. The juvenile was transported to Avera Dell Rapids Area Hospital and then airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls, where he later died of his injuries.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigating Aberdeen restaurant fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a restaurant fire in the western part of the city Wednesday morning. Aberdeen Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 1100 block of 6th Avenue SW around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arriving on scene saw smoke coming...
ABERDEEN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Accidents
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
newscenter1.tv

14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died of injuries in bike crash

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy has died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike. The crash happened Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The officer first on the...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested, faces multiple charges after two-car crash in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, an arrest was made after a traffic accident Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the accident on SD Highway 115 and found both drivers at fault in the crash. A 16-year-old Sioux Falls resident was cited for careless driving. The other driver, a 23-year-old Harrisburg resident, was arrested for DUI 3rd Offence, Abuse and Neglect of Child, Driving while Revoked, Careless Driving, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, and use of Child Restraints (seat belts).
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drive-by shooting at gas station on Cleveland Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A scary event happened at an east-side Sioux Falls gas station. Sioux Falls police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 8:30 last night. Police say someone in a car fired a gun at the gas station on 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pearl Vision#Suburban
KELOLAND TV

Convenience store owner frustrated with random shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had another shooting Tuesday night. This one was outside a convenience store at the corner of 6th and Cleveland. While no one was hurt, police arrested three women who now face serious charges. The shooting was a frightening situation. It happened in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for vandalizing park

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Luverne, MN, woman was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Monday, May 23, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The arrest of Melissa Anne Radley stemmed from...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
amazingmadison.com

Madison firefighters respond to calls

Madison firefighters responded to a grass fire southwest of Winfred on Sunday evening at around 6:30. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that somebody had been burning a pile of debris at a residence near the intersection of 235th Street and 443rd Avenue when it started to get away from them. He said there wasn’t any damage from the fire and firefighters were on scene for around 45 minutes.
MADISON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nwestiowa.com

Two men arrested after high-speed chase

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested following a high-speed chase Wednesday evening, May 25, in Lyon County. The arrest of 24-year-old Daniel James Lingar stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2001 Crown Victoria for having its back window broken out and not having a visible registration plate about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 9 and Lily Avenue about two miles west of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sharp-Eyed Sheldon Officer Spots Stolen Car Leading To Arrest Of Minnesota Couple

Sheldon, Iowa — A Minnesota couple were arrested after a car reported stolen in that state was spotted at a local motel Tuesday morning. According to Sheldon Police, one of their officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Rock County, Minnesota. The vehicle was parked outside the Sheldon Motel, prompting officers from the Sheldon Police Department, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol to set up surveillance on the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls community calls for action after Texas shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people are grieving today after a shooting that took place in Texas yesterday. A local Sioux Falls pastor and mom are calling for action during this time. Jillian Olson whose daughter just finished 6th grade, wonders when action will be taken. “How many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Weekend Gun Fight Outside Of A Sioux Falls Bar

Bullets were flying outside of a Sioux Falls bar early Sunday morning according to Sioux Falls Police. Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a security officer at a bar near Madison Street and Garfield Avenue kicked a man out of the bar. Police say that the suspect went to a parked car, retrieved a gun, and began shooting at the security officer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

258
Followers
936
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy